Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE has a Horticultural garden tour on Friday 6 June.

Local resident Penny Vasey returns with a series of garden tours focusing on the castle’s formal gardens. If you would like to find out more visit https://herstmonceux-castle.com/.

A SUMMER FASHIONS SALE for the benefit of Herstmonceux WI will be taking place on Saturday 7 June from 10am to 12 noon at Herstmonceux Village Hall. There will be t-shirts, tops, trousers, skirts, blouses, knitwear, dresses and jackets all brand new manufacturers samples from quality fashion collections in sizes 10 to 16. Admission is £1 which includes refreshments.

SOURDOUGH AT THE MILL workshops are next being held on Sunday 8 June at the Windmill on Windmill Hill, Herstmonceux, Hailsham BN27 4RT. Cost is £40 to include tour of the windmill. To book email [email protected]. Booking essential.

Free Church, Chapel Row, Herstmonceux

GIG IN THE GARDEN 2025 is being held on Saturday 7 June. Get ready for a night of epic live music, great vibes and summer fun at The Merrie Harriers, Cowbeech. Gates open at 5.30pm for this festival-style under the open sky for a live music night featuring three amazing bands: Skarlettos, Cry Wolf and Watson Brothers. There will be a BBQ and Pay Bar on site to keep you fuelled and refreshed all night long. Tickets £12 in advance or £16 on the gate, under 12's free entry available now from The Merrie Harriers. All profits go to local good causes.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will be meeting on Tuesday 3 June at 6.30pm for an evening walk. Park near Sovereign Centre on Prince William Parade for this 2 mile seafront stroll. If you would like to go along, register with Trudy on 01323 845597.

SUNDAY SERVICES: All Saints, Herstmonceux - 11am Family Service with baptism, followed by bring and share lunch, 2pm Baptism. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling - 8am Holy Communion. Quakers, Friends Meeting House - 10.45am for a quiet hour of worship and reflection. For further details call 01323 844269. www.quaker.org.uk. Free Church Community Breakfast 10 – 12 midday Herstmonceux Village Hall. This month there will also be a cake sale to raise funds for MacMillan. Go along between 10 and 12 noon for a free breakfast, quizzes and crafts. All ages welcome.

HERSTMONCEUX & WARTLING SUMMER FAIR is on the 12 July in Wartling Churchyard. If you would like a table please ring Pam 07801374831 or talk to Suzanne in church.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB OPEN day was a huge success and it was great to see so many villagers turning up to 'have a go'. From this the membership has swelled by 10 new members. The Fixture list for June is very full, with home games at the Recreation Ground Pavilion against Gullivers (Bexhill) on 5 June, Cross in Hand on 11th, East Dean and Friston on 17th, Sussex Patrons on 20th, Uckfield on 25th and Sidley Martlets on 27th. Go along, enjoy an afternoon with them and give them your support. Better still go along to a Club Night on Monday evenings and try your hand. Enquiries to Tony on 07790 908834 for an initial chat or email [email protected] for further information.

COWBEECH PLAYERS PRESENT 'And Now for Something Completely Different' Narrated by Tom Baker, an open air production in the Merrie Harriers garden on Friday 6 June at 6.30 and 8pm. Entry is by donation.

A HEARING RESOURCES SERVICE at the Village Information Centre will take place on Friday 6 June from 10am to 11.45am for a 12 noon finish. The service offers maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future.

WINDMILL HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY enjoyed a wildlife walk around Court Lodge Farm, Wartling with David Harding last month, who also explained many interesting facts about running an organic farm. This was followed by refreshments in the church, where Marian Harding provided tastings of Court Lodge Farm drinking yogurt and Pevensey Blue cheese for which they provide organic milk. For further information about the Society, contact www.whhs.co.uk or 01323 833603.