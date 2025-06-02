Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

A HORTICULTURAL GARDEN TOUR is to take place on the Herstmonceux Castle Estate on Tuesday 10 June.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local resident Penny Vasey returns with a series of garden tours focusing on the castle's formal gardens. You can find out more at htt's://herstmonceux-castle.com.

A HUGE CRAFT DE-STASH table sale will take place on Saturday 14 June from 10am to 5pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall, BN4JX. There will be pre-loved and new crafting supplies including dies, rubber and clear stamps, stencils, embossing folders, punches, fabric, haberdashery, beads, papercraft, cardmaking and more. Refreshments provided by Herstmonceux Scouts. Please note some sellers may only accept cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A GIG IN THE GARDEN will take place at The Merrie Harriers, Cowbeech, on Saturday 7 June from 5.30 to 10.30pm. This will be "a night of epic live music, great vibes and summer fun," say organisers. This is a festival-style under the open sky for a live music night featuring three amazing bands: Skarlettos, Cry Wolf and Watson Brothers. There is a BBQ and pay bar. Tickets are £12 in advance or £16 on the night, under 12s free from The Merrie Harriers. All profits go to local good causes.

The Merrie Harriers pub, Cowbeech

SUNDAY SERVICES this week are: All Saints, Herstmonceux - 6pm Evensong. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling - 10am Holy Communion.

OBSERVATORY SCIENCE CENTRE ANNIVERSARY of 30 years is being marked by the release of new, limited edition merchandise available online and in its gift shop. There is a special offer for the first 20 orders of the bundle to receive a free Observatory Thermal Mug, perfect for those chilly stargazing evenings. You can find out more by visiting the website at www.the-observatory.org.

KNIT AND STITCH meets monthly at the Village Information Centre. The next meet up is on Monday 9 June from 2.30 to 4pm. All welcome to go along and bring your craft if you want to or just come for a chat. Refreshments provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERSTMONCEUX EVENING WALKING GROUP will meet on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm at Herstmonceux car park for a circular countryside walk of 3 to 4 miles. If you would like to join them just register with Sue on 01323 832016 or 07512 652962.