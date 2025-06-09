Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL is open every Sunday and Bank Holiday Mondays at BN27 4RT from 2.30pm to 5pm.

There are tours from 2.40pm, the last is at 4.20pm. Entry is free although a donations towards the running of the Windmill would be much appreciated. In addition, local schools, societies, gardening groups, gardeners can join the Seed to Sourdough initiative to 'Bake Your Lawn'. If you can plant at least 1 square metre of wheat this autumn to Harvest next summer, you can ill the grain at Windmill Hill Windmill and learn how to make sourdough bread. If you are interested email [email protected].

BRICK FARM LAKES TROUT Fishery League has 8 monthly matches between September 2025 and April 2026. The competitors top seven scores will be used for overall League results. There are still some places available. This is always a really fun and friendly competition and can be a great way to get into competition fishing if you have not done it before. There are also yearly regulars who always enjoy the setup of this league. To find out more call the lodge on 01323 832615 or register on Facebook. In the meantime, the fishery will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for the Summer months. Whilst they keep an eye on water temperatures and will update anglers accordingly for September. Whilst this may not be ideal for some anglers who like to pop out early in the week, with the higher Summer temperatures, the lakes will definitely benefit from a bit of a rest.

A COMMUNITY FAMILY DAY invites you to join in the fun and take some time for self-care and to learn from nature. Join in activities that are suitable for the whole family at Furnace Brook, Herstmonceux on Saturday 21 June from 11am to 3pm. Book your free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

A HUGE CRAFT DE-STASH table sale event takes place on Saturday 14 June in the Herstmonceux Village Hall. BN27 4JX from 10am to 5pm.

SAVE HERSTMONCEUX OBSERVATORY CAMPAIGNER, Ian Whitely, has found more details of the Castle issues emerging. He says, "While we still await the final signing of the extended lease to the Observatory Science Centre promised by Queen's University Canada, a Canadian CBC news report has detailed some of the problems with its Grade 1 listed castle it owns on the same estate. It is an interesting read and does beg the question whether even a substantial extension to the lease (which would be enthusiastically welcomed by this campaign) would secure the safe long-term stewardship of both the estate's historic buildings. Some highlights of the linked article: There hadn't been significant repairs or conservation of the castle's exterior in the decades since Queen's took it over. Nearly 28 years had passed since the castle had undergone a detailed inspection. Queen's has only approved $5.5 million of the castle repair bill so far — The report into the castle's condition from April last year estimates a further $8.7 million still needs to be spent. The report listed rotted window sills, weathered stone, damp stains, buckets on a conference room floor to catch drips from a leaky roof and a 10-millimetre crack from ceiling to floor among its findings. Disturbingly, Historic England also told CBC there is no legal requirement for owners to routinely maintain or inspect a protected monument. The focus of this group and the campaign remains the Observatory Science Centre, but we wonder if local heritage enthusiasts concerned for the castle are aware of the detail here uncovered by CBC."

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP have a change to their programme for this Sunday. Instead of the Mystery Stonegate Walk they will be meeting at 10am in Herstmonceux Car Park for a short local walk of around 4 miles. Please register with Karen 07934 199887 or Andy 01323 833040. They will be meeting again for an evening walk on Tuesday at The Cricketers, Berwick for a circular to Alciston and back of 3 to 4 miles with Lita on 01323 843943 or 07561 49311 to register for this walk.

SUNDAY SERVICES this week are at All Saints, Herstmonceux at 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling there is no Service. Free Church, Chapel Row, 10.45am.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING is on Wednesday 18 June in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12 noon when there will be a talk by Chris Horlock on Surprising Sussex, a wide ranging mix of little known Sussex history. All welcome for a cup of tea or coffee with homemade cakes or biscuits, a fun quiz and a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat.

HERSTMONCEUX WOMEN'S INSTITUTE (WI) will be meeting on Wednesday 18 June at 7.30pm in the Herstmonceux Village Hall. The speaker this month is Ian Everest he will be telling members about the Women’s Land Army in a talk called A Sussex Connection. Visitors £3 are very welcome and you get tea and buffet supper. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669.

WINDMILL HILL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY enjoyed a wildlife walk around Court Lodge Farm, Wartling at their May meeting with David Harding, who also explained many interesting facts about running an organic farm. This was followed by refreshments in the church, where Marian Harding provided tastings of Court Lodge Farm drinking yogurt and Pevensey Blue cheese for which they provide organic milk.

SCIENCE TWILIGHT WEEK is from Monday 16 to Friday 20 June. This is a fantastic opportunity for all uniformed groups to visit after regular hours. A Science activity, science show and interactive exhibits can contribute towards experiment, scientist and investigator Activity Badges. Find out more at https://www.the-observatory.org/uniformed-groups-twilight-options.

AN HPC COUNCILLOR VACANCY has arisen in Herstmonceux Castle Ward. If you are interested in being a voice for your community and involved in local decision making, please contact the Clerk if you wish to find out more . Letters of application should be no more than one side of A4 can be sent to Mrs Clare Harrison, Herstmonceux Parish Clerk, The Parish Office, The Old Forge, Gardner Street, Herstmonceux BN27 4LG. For more information call 01323 833312 or email [email protected].