Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

A CHARITY CAR WASH for the 1st Herstmonceux Scout Group is being held on Saturday 21 June from 10am to 1pm at Windmill Hill Garage.

They are hoping that as many people as possible will go along and show their support. The suggested donation for a wash is £10 and they will only be able to accept cash donations. Fundraising is vital for the group to be able to do the things they do and experience the great things that are on offer and so any support is welcomed. Please drop them a message if you have any queries or special requests at [email protected]

A COMMUNITY FAMILY DAY is being held on Saturday 21 June from 11am to 3pm at Furnace Brook Farm. Join the fun, take some time for self-care and learn from nature. Tickets and more details can be found at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1297061167869.

HERSTMONCEUX PARISH GARDEN TRAIL is this Sunday 22 June. Follow yellow NGS signs. Tickets and map available at each garden. The ticket covers all gardens. This is not a walking trail with widely spread gardens over a large area. Combined admission is £7, children free. There will be light refreshments at Hill House from 2 to 5pm and teas from 12 noon to 5pm and BBQ lunch between 12 and 2pm at the Windmill. Refreshments are in aid of The Windmill Hill Trust and NGS at Hill House only. The gardens included at The Allotments at Stunts Gren, Flitterbrook Flower Farm, West End, Hill House BN27 4RU, Kerpses in Trolliloes Lane, Lime Cross Pinetum and Secret Vineyard BN27 4RS, Merrie Harriers Barn, Cowbeech, and the Windmill at Windmill Hill BN27 4RT. These are seven gardens including a historic windmill and allotments. Please visit NGS.org for more information.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP enjoyed a refreshingly warm morning after a recent downpour and thunderstorm. Walk Leader, Lita Allistone reports: This pleasant weather was welcome for our local walk at Herstmonceux. We left the carpark and headed up Bayham Lane towards Nunningham Farm and Calvesfield Shaw avoiding 2 bulls in fields. One was busy being entertained by his ladies, the other one further up the lane was a younger friskier one on his own but very muscly and no doubt powerful. There was a constant presence of cattle along our route either in the distance or making noises from the farmyard, and it was nice to see the tractor out working in the fields too. We continued over the footbridge following Pebsham Stream through the pretty woods until we came to Chilsham Lane passing through the area once used for willow trees grown for the cricket bat production. Walking along the lane we breathed in the beautiful perfume of rose blossom hanging over the walls of Merryweather Farm and Chilsham Farm. A footpath cutting across fields led us to the rear of James Avenue and back to the carpark. The Group meets again for a Tuesday evening walk this week at 6.30pm at the Long Man Wilmington car park for a circular downlands walk of approximately 4 miles. Please contact the walk leader, Sheila on 07954 197401 to register if you would like to go along. Next Sunday 29 June, the walkers will be meeting at 10am in Hailsham Leisure Centre car park for the Laughton circular. Bring a picnic and contact Lita on 01323 843943 or 07561 493111 if you would like to go along.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB FIXTURES have come thick and fast over the past weeks with mixed results. The League team have done particularly well and are currently 5th in the Horam League out of twelve other clubs. Recently, on a perfect summer’s evening, they entertained WOCA, Ladies of Cowbeech to an evening of bowls, fun and fellowship. Jo Angear and her team cooked endless hot dogs and much needed funds were raised from a raffle. On 10 July they have a bowling match against Herstmonceux Cricket Club at the Recreation ground HQ for the “Crouch Memorial Cup”. This annual game is played in memory of the Club's dear friend Jim Crouch, who sadly died 2 years ago and was a player and treasurer for many years of both clubs. Everyone is welcome. It will be a needle match. Enquiries to Richard Thomas 07813 676577.

SUNDAY SERVICES: All Saints, Church Lane, Herstmonceux - 8am Holy Communion, 6pm Celtic Service. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling - 10am Morning Prayer. The Quakers, Friends Meeting House, West End 10.45am - Quiet hour of worship and reflection. Free Church, Chapel Row, 10.45am. The Free Church hall is open every Tuesday from 1 to 4pm for friendly chat and free refreshments, especially if you are out for a walk or cycle ride. Just pop in.

RAY & SHELDON OVER 60s Club meets on the 2nd and 4th Friday of the month in the village hall in Herstmonceux from 2pm to 4pm. It is only £4 each visit with coffee, tea and cake plus a free raffle. The next meeting is on 27 June for a Beetle Drive and Strawberry Tea. All welcome. Enquiries to Liz 07890327880.

WARTLING CHURCH COFFEE MORNING is on Saturday 21 June in the church from 10am to 12 noon. Go along for homemade cakes and good company.

THE VILLAGE INFORMATION CENTRE is open on Gardner Street, near the school, Monday to Friday 10am to 12 noon. A friendly welcome awaits and you can find out all sorts of things that are going on in the town and local information on walks, bus timetables, buy postcards, and information on the surrounding areas and lots more or just pop in for a chat with the volunteers.

HEARING RESOURCES SESSIONS are held twice a month in the Village Information Centre meeting room. The next is on Friday 27 June between 10am and 11.45am for a 12 noon finish when Celia is able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future. Many thanks for your co-operation.