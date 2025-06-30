Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX SCHOOL SUMMER FAIR is on Saturday 5 July from 11.30 to 2pm.

SUNDAY SERVICES are at All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Service followed by bring and share lunch. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Quakers, The Friends' Meeting House, West End: 10.45am A quiet hour of worship and reflection, 7pm Ecumenial Service www.quaker.org.uk.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP enjoyed the Laughton Circular last week. Walk leader, Lita Allistone, reports: A beautiful hot June day had been forecast and a country walk in open fields around Laughton had been planned with a picnic in woods at the end to celebrate a birthday. What could possibly go wrong? Firstly, we got tangled up in the traffic queuing for the Laughton showground, but we managed to get through that without much of a delay. We met in the lane beside the Post Office, then set off up the road past the school towards the church. It was overcast so not too hot at the start, although the humidity was building as we progressed. We passed through the church yard and came to the network of pathways behind the church where we completed a figure of eight. The route lacked signposts and we managed to completely circumnavigate a field before finding a way out, but it all adds to the fun. We trekked through meadow fields that had an amazing array of wildflowers and saw paragliders in the distance leaping from Mt Caburn. Arriving back at Laughton Road hot and low on water, we decided not to do the optional loop around the woods and head straight to our picnic area where we enjoyed filled rolls and a cake with candles. By then the sun had come out contributing to the heat and being under the canopy of trees was ideal. The next group walk is on Tuesday evening meeting at 6.30pm near the Sovereign Centre on Prince William Parade for a gentle stroll along the seafront. If you would like to go along, contact walk leader, Trudy on 01323 845597 or 07881 875028 to register.

BRICK LAKE TROUT FARM is now closed for the summer months on Mondays and Tuesdays. They will keep an eye on water temperatures and update accordingly for September. "We appreciate this may not be ideal for some of you that like to pop out early in the week, but with the higher Summer temperatures, the lakes will definitely benefit from a bit of a rest."

A CLASSIC MINI CAR Show is planned for this Sunday 6 July at The Bull's Head, Boreham Street, Hailsham in partnership with Bexhill Mini Club and DB Commercials. The event will be between 12 noon and 4pm. Bring the family, grab a bite, and enjoy a brilliant day out surrounded by iconic Mini cars, great people, and classic motoring style. Free entry, food and drinks available.

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE & GROUNDS opening hours change from 1 July. The Estate will now be open later, until 7pm, with a last admission at 4 pm to enable you to enjoy the lighter evenings.

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE FESTIVAL is on 26 and 27 July. With new events being added the current confirmed activities and external exhibitions include spectacular science shows: "From Cave People to Space People." , Science adventures in the inflatable dome, Solar viewing: Looking at the Sun safely through specialist solar telescopes with the STEM Ambassador amateur astronomer volunteers, Satellites: An exhibition with activities which will help you learn about satellites including make your own satellite from recycled materials. Talks about the telescopes: Come and find out what the telescopes were used for. Bubble Busking (weather permitting). Talks about the fascinating world of the elements. There will also be external exhibitors who will offer activities alongside the current spectacular science exhibits and exhibitions. All in all there will be plenty of activities to inspire and excite you. All this extra science is free when you purchase admission into The Observatory Science Centre. Visit the-observatory.org for more information.

THE PARKINSONS CHOIR will be visiting the Ray and Sheldon over 60s Social Club on Friday 11 July from 2 to 4pm in the Herstmonceux village hall. Entry is £4 which includes raffle ticket and refreshments. All welcome.