Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm Evensong, St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion.

Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am, Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45. Please note there will be no Community Breakfast in August at Herstmonceux Village Hall. It will resume again in September.

HERMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will meet again on Sunday at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre car park for a Downland walk from Woodingdean. If you would like to go along, please call Helen to register on 07925 122448. There is an evening walk on Tuesday with Dawn on 07436 772509. Park at St Bartholomews Church, Cross-in-Hand, for a walk through woods and by ponds of about 2.5 miles. Again, please contact Dawn if you wish to go along.

WINDMILL HILL SUMMER SHOW is on Saturday 2 August from 2 to 4.30pm at the Reid Hall, Boreham Street, BN27 4SD. There are cups and cash prizes to be won so now is the time to get hold of an entry schedule which can be downloaded from www.whhs.co.uk or picked up from many local venues and shops. There will be classes for flowers and flower arrangements, home grown vegetables and home produce, photographs, handicrafts and children's sections, along with teas, cakes and a raffle. If you have never entered a show before, please do not feel you need to be an expert. Just enter whatever you grow in your garden or make a cake. With so many prizes available, you are likely to win something. Classes in the children's section are divided into three age groups. So have a go. Entrance £2, children free.

Herstmonceux Castle Estate

EIGHT LOCAL WALKS are available in leaflets from the Village Information Centre. They are very easy to follow, with photographs and clear instructions. Walk 1 is a 2.25 mile walk taking approximately one hour from Herstmonceux to All Saints Church via Windmill Hill. This is an easy ramble using footpaths and stiles therefore it is not suitable for pushchairs. The ground can be muddy and difficult with one stile requiring a substantial effort. The VIC is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 12 noon.

HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE Director, Dean Pascal, in his latest update offers his apologies to anyone who was unable to visit or was otherwise inconvenienced owing to the improvement works carried out in the last few weeks to the waste treatment system. All of this work is now complete and provides a much improved system for the future. There are lots of summer activities coming up including the popular Castle and Gardens tours as well as the regular falconry events and an exciting outdoor theatre production in August. Opening hours are now officially extended until 6pm for gardens and grounds with the café open until 5pm and last admission at 4pm so you're able to enjoy the lighter evenings. Queen’s University, with Bader College and Herstmonceux Castle Estate, is pleased to share that the restoration of Herstmonceux Castle is progressing well with more portions of the scaffold shrouding recently removed to reveal completed works. The essential components of the repairs are on track to be completed as planned by Autumn 2025. Book your tickets now for a summer's evening of comedy theatre at the Castle on Saturday 23 August at 7pm. Bring your cushions and camping chairs. Food and drinks available on site and picnics are welcome.

WARTLING SUMMER FAIR is on Saturday 12 July in Wartling Churchyard from 2pm. There will be books, raffle, tombola, games and Cream Tea. Children’s activities.

HERSTMONCEUX CHURCH PLANT SALE which took place in May in aid of All Saints Church raised over £1200 for church funds. A big thank you to all who provided plants, including a wonderful donation from the local nursery, Flowers Green Plants. Thank you to all who helped on the day and to those who provided cakes and prizes and of course to everyone who attended. A special thank you to Lyn and Tony who put in so much effort to make it such a success.

HEARING RESOURCES SESSIONS are held at the Village Information Centre. The next is on Friday 18 July from 10am to 11.45am for a 12 noon finish. The Service is able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future. Many thanks for your co-operation.

HERSTMONCEUX LUNCH CLUB for the over 60s has been run by a team of volunteers for over 20 years. They meet in the Herstmonceux Village Main Hall on the second Monday of the month at 12.15pm. For £7 you will be greeted with a soft drink and served a delicious home-cooked main course and dessert with coffee or tea to finish. If you would like further information about joining this friendly club, or helping in the kitchen, please contact Suzanne (842416), Sandy (670172) or Jill (832303).

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING will be held on Wednesday 16 July in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12 noon when there will be a talk by Jean Piper on Bee keeping. All welcome to come along for a cup of tea or coffee with homemade cakes or biscuits, a fun quiz and a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat.

HERSTMONCEUX WI will be meeting on Wednesday 16 July at 7.30pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. This month is all about summer and flowers with demonstrator, Lynn Purdy, who is going to show members how to make the most of your beautiful summer garden flowers indoors with a demonstration. If you are not a member you can go along as a visitor for £3 and will be very welcome. There will be tea and buffet supper included. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669.