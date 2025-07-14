Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will meet on Sunday at 10am at High and Over car Park at Alfriston for a circular walk of 3.6 miles along the Downs and passing a vineyard.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you would like to go along, please call Sue on 07512 652962. Last Sunday the group took a Downland walk through Woodingdean led by Helen. Walker, Lita Allistone reports: We mingled with cyclists and runners among the glorious poppy fields, setting off on the footpath from Castle Hill car park towards the coast. We could see the poppy fields as they came into view on the steady decline into Standean Bottom. There were so many butterflies dancing around us on our route including the Blue, the Gatekeeper, Marbled White, Peacock and a many little brown ones that we could not identify, along with brightly coloured insects too. As we walked through Standean Bottom we took lots of photos of the poppy fields, with their red colouring so vibrant in the sunlight. Near the old barns in the valley we stopped to read the plaque marking the position where the altar would have been in the old Norman church of Standean, then readied ourselves for the climb back. It was sad to see so many sheep shuffling each other for space in the shade under a small tree, yet that is exactly what we did going up the hill near Falmer Bottom. Feeling hot and breathless in the heat we admired all the runners and their stamina, with the adage of ‘mad dogs and Englishmen’ echoing in our heads. At the top of the hill we felt happy to be on the final stretch back on the path to the car park but so glad we made the effort to see the poppies.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service. Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am, Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45. Please note there will be no Community Breakfast in August at Herstmonceux Village Hall. It will resume again in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB have enjoyed another busy month at the Club with matches on average coming 3 times a week. Results have again been mixed but the League team continues to be consistent and lay in 7th position in the Horam League. The domestic competitions are now well advanced, playing towards its Finals Day on 31 August. Seven cups are up for grabs. Bowlers enjoyed their ‘needle’ match against the Herstmonceux Cricket Cup playing for the Jim Crouch Memorial Cup. Vicky and Sarah (Jim’s daughters) were there to present the cup, this year to the Bowls Club. It was a beautiful evening with many spectators. A BBQ, raffle and bowls spider were held, raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. On the Competitions front, congratulations must go to, Robin Thorogood, Lyn Walsom and Mick Watson for winning the Horam Open Triples Tournament and to Richard Skelton for getting through to round three of the County Unbadged Championship and the Champion of Champions’ competition. Enquiries to Richard Thomas 07813 676577.

Herstmonceux Bowls Club team winners of the Horam Annual Open Triples competition. (Trophy presented by Claire Waterhouse of sponsors, Heathfield Funeral Services

HELP4HEDGEHOGS IS CLOSING DOWN. In a bittersweet update from Help4hedgehogs rescuer Taz, she says, “This is one of the hardest updates we’ve ever had to write. After years of pouring our hearts into rescuing, rehabilitating, and loving every hedgehog that’s come through our doors, we’ve made the incredibly difficult decision to sell our home. And with that, in time, our little rescue will have to close.” She was quick to reassure supporters that it may take a while yet and will not be happening overnight as it has only just gone on the market and could take a year or more to sell. So for now, she is still there, still rescuing, still caring, still fighting for every little life that needs them. On the Help4Hedgehogs social media site she continues: “we know change is coming. And with that change comes a mix of grief, hope, and possibility. We would love—more than anything—to find someone who shares our passion and would like to be trained to continue this work. Whether that’s from your own home or even by purchasing ours and keeping the rescue going right here, we’re open to all possibilities. It’s a big wish, but one we hold close to our hearts. This decision hasn’t come lightly. Health challenges and the demands of maintaining a large property have made it clear that we need to make space for healing and rest. So once the time comes, we’ll be taking a year out to rest, to recover, and to support other rescues especially the small ones that would like a holiday or a weekend off. But this isn’t the end. It’s a pause. A breath. And then, we will begin again. Our dream is to purchase a new place where we can build a proper Hogspital, a purpose-built space with room for staff, training, and even more impact. A place where hedgehogs can heal, and where people can come to learn, grow, and carry this mission forward. Thank you for walking this journey with us. For every donation, every kind word, every shared post you’ve helped us make a difference. And we’re not done yet. We will still answer our phone 24hrs and advise and assist where we can. With love and hope, Tas and Terry Help4hedgehogs."

THE OBSERVATORY SCIENCE FESTIVAL takes place over the weekend of 26 and 27 July. You are invited to go along and immerse yourself in spectacular science across all topics with many extra activities for the whole family. These are included in the cost of admission. There will also be external exhibitors with activities alongside those of the Observatory. To book, visit the website at the-observatory.org/science-festival-2025