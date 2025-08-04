Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm Evensong. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am, Please note, there is no Community Breakfast this month. However, they will be meeting for the family service at 10.45am at the church. Everyone welcome. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45.

HERMONCEUX WALKING GROUP are meeting on Sunday at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a walk of 5 to 6 miles through Wadhurst and Bewl Water area. Bring a picnic and, if you would like to go along, register please with Lita on 01323 843984 or 07561 493111. They are also meeting on Tuesday evening in East Dean car park at 6.30pm for a walk of 3 miles through East Dean and Friston village. Please register with Dawn on 01323 832016 or Sue on 07512 652962 for this one. Lita Allistone reports on one of their walks in July: “The weather was perfect for our Northiam circular walk, warm yet slightly overcast with a gentle breeze, enough to keep us cool while not interfering with the spectacular views of the landscape. Leaving the village car park in Northiam, we followed the Sussex Border Path which would take us to Great Dixter. Arriving from across the field at the back of the estate where the path lead us into the parking area, we stopped to look around the shop and use their facilities. We separated from the group to look over the many plants, or rest in the seating area and buy elevenses from their well-stocked cafe. After our break, we went to the front of the house where a film could be viewed in a shed, showing the history of the house and gardens. Leaving the estate and making our way along the drive, the pond gave a spectacular display of pink and yellow water lilies. Northiam village gardens had some unusual but beautiful plants including a white flowering Yucca and blue and white Balloon Flowers. The train from the Kent and East Sussex Railway could be heard blowing its whistle in the distance as we headed in the direction of the church in Northiam with its mishmash of stonework. Once back with our cars we had decided to finish the day by going to The White Dog Inn in Ewhurst, where we could sit in the garden overlooking Bodium Castle and enjoy lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CHARITY TEA & CAKE afternoon is taking place this Sunday 10 August from 2 to 5pm at Rewa, Lower Road, Herstmonceux BN27 1QG with all proceeds going to The Brain Tumour Charity. Tucked away down a sleepy lane close to Herstmonceux Castle, the garden is exposed and often windswept so organisers will wait in anticipation as to what will still be there, but there are big open views over Pevensey Marshland the garden offers open lawn areas, a variety of flowers and plants and, an eclectic mix of garden oddities. The owner is passionate about the garden and enjoys creative collaboration with the many grandchildren who have all contributed over the years, in some way. Enjoy the views, look around the garden and relax with friends. There will be tea, cake, scones and a raffle. Entry is by donation. Plenty of parking. Enquiries 07813 240480.

Herstmonceux Free Church, Chapel Row

WARTLING & HERSTMONCEUX SUMMER FAIR raised a magnificent £1000 despite the hot weather, road supposedly closed, tennis and cricket finals etc it was a lovely day. There was lots of laughter, lots of chat and lots of buying, but this can only happen with a lot of hard work. The money raised will be shared between the two churches.

KNIT & STITCH will be meeting at the Village Information Centre on August 11 from 2.30 to 4pm. All welcome, with craft work or just yourself.

THE CHILDREN’S HOLIDAY CLUB is on 11 August in the Friends Meeting House from 9am to 12.30pm. This will be a fun morning for primary aged children. Pre-schoolers welcome if accompanied by an adult. All welcome. Donation only. Refreshments supplied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FULL PARISH COUNCIL MEETING in July was attended by many members of the Parish with regard to one item on the agenda. The draft minutes report that a prepared statement was read by Cllr Stewart in his role as Village Hall Trustee, to express serious concerns regarding the Planning Inspector’s decision to allow the appeal for the development of three houses behind the Herstmonceux Medical Centre and gave detail to ES Highways stated conditions which had seemingly been ignored by the PI. He addressed his comments to the District Councillors present, urging WDC to appeal the decision and engage the Health Minister and local MP. The Chair reflected to all on the original intention of the land and voiced the clear frustration felt by all, in that the original sale of the land had only been agreed by the local farming family, as a plot for the development of healthcare infrastructure and its future expansion. Concerns were raised about the loss of the mental health garden, construction and future increased traffic, parking pressures, and the long-term impact on health service capacity in as much the loss of potential to expand this primary health care facility with the growing population of the parish. It was noted that PCC ICT 24 currently manages the centre and has 15 years left of a 20-year lease with Assura. Multiple MOPs voiced strong opposition. Urgent meeting to be requested. It was emphasised the importance of individual letters from residents rather than through the PC. Residents were encouraged to lodge formal complaints. For a full report of questions from members of the public, please visit the Herstmonceux PC website.