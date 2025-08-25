Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB enjoyed a pleasant afternoon on Sunday 17 August, under perfect sky's at the Charity day.

Eight teams competed for the Brenda Tookey Trophy and was eventually won by a team from Orchard View Park (Brian, Bryan and Trevor). £275 was raised for St Wilfrid's Hospice.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm United Service with Free Church Refreshments from 5pm service 6pm. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: Communion. 10.45am. Sunday 31st August there will be a Churches Together bring and share tea followed by a service at 5pm. Drop in – Tuesday 1 – 4pm the church hall is open for a Drop In. A great place to make new friends or just come in and rest a while if you are out for a walk or cycle ride. Free refreshments. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45. Community Breakfast is on Sunday 7 September in Herstmonceux Village Hall. Come along any time between 10am and 12noon. Open to all where there will be a complimentary breakfast brunch, a quiz and a place to meet new friends.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP are meeting on Tuesday at 6.30pm at Bodle Street village hall car park. For a circular walk of approximately 3 miles. If you would like to go along, register with Sylvia on 01323 832243 or 07752 063976.

The Brenda Tookey Trophy won by Brian, Bryan and Trevor of the Orchard View Park team

CATCH OF THE DAY is an open air aerial theatre experience performed by the Dot Collective for all the family. Pack a picnic and escape to ‘The Beach’ for a splash of physical comedy. There will also be a post-show workshop for children and adults. With aerial circus, music and playful audience interaction, this joyful production will transport you to a world of sun, sand and surreal surprises. Created to be accessible for all ages and abilities, Catch of the Day is also dementia friendly and inclusive of all those with additional needs. Follow two unlikely companions – a lobster on the run and a businessman bunking off work, on a dream seaside escape like no other. This is on Sunday 31 August at Lime Cross Nursery, Herstmonceux, BN27 4RS at 3pm and you can book tickets £5 at www.thedotcollective.com/catchoftheday.

A TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE is planned for West End commencing 8 September for approximately 3 weeks to carry out a sewer connection, also BT works and entrance works adjacent to the entrance for the Meteorological Office. If you have any queries, contact [email protected] or call 01892 601951. Apologies are offered by Coppard for the inconvenience along with thanks for your patience.

A COMMUNITY LITTER PICK is planned for Sunday 7 September from 10 to 11am. If you would like to be a part of the team, meet at the village hall car park. All equipment and gloves will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

LAND BEHIND HEALTH CENTRE for housing is the cause for some concern to residents and the Parish Council. In their recent draft minutes, HPC had supplied information to WDC in which they firmly believe evidences a flawed decision by the PI. The PC had requested that WDC challenge the decision. WDC had initially opposed the decision and thus it ending at submission to the PI as an appeal. WDC expressed sympathy with the view of the Parish Council (and parishioners), but in their view, the alleged grounds of challenge ‘are simply a disagreement with the Inspector, for which the courts will simply not overturn.’ WDC added that this does not stop the Parish Council challenging the decision but reminded HPC of cost implications to this and that it was strongly advised to seek formal legal advice in advance of any such action. A call for local action is growing in which it is initially suggested that: A public meeting be called to be held in September, That the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the Constituency MP and media are invited to a site visit for their full understanding of the risk to losing the site for healthcare expansion or even should the landowner withdraw the lease for further building of homes, the healthcare provision entirely and consideration of the impact on this growing rural parish. The above are invited to also witness an example run of construction traffic accessing the site and the danger this will pose to all users of the surgery, pharmacy and village hall, including families with very young children accessing the pre-school also, that the Village Hall Trustees consider taking action and withdrawing use for anyone other than the hall users on that day and enforce clamping where necessary and that the new homes may further increase a threat to future primary health care provision on the site if the 3 homes pave the way for future homes development there.