Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

FINALS AND PRESENTATIONS for Herstmonceux Bowls Club was a great day with members and supporters turning out in great numbers to watch some truly exciting matches.

The atmosphere was warm and friendly, and everyone was well looked after with coffee, lunch, and afternoon tea served throughout the day. The highlight was the presentation of trophies and silverware, kindly carried out by Angela Marsden, Estate Agent, who generously sponsored the event alongside George Hobden of Geo’s Coffee House. A huge thank you to everyone who made the day so special.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Service, followed by barbecue. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Tuesdays 1 – 4pm the church hall is open for a Drop In. A great place to make new friends or just come in and rest a while if you are out for a walk or cycle ride. Free refreshments. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45. Community Breakfast is on Sunday 7 September in Herstmonceux Village Hall. Come along any time between 10am and 12noon. Open to all where there will be a complimentary breakfast brunch, a quiz and a place to meet new friends.

THE OBSERVATORY ASTRONOMY FESTIVAL took place last week and was a great success with large numbers attending despite the weather. A sparklingly clear night on Friday and one very wet and windy one on Saturday, was amply compensated for by drinks and a pub quiz at Newton's Bar. A huge thanks from the campaign team, Observatory Science Centre staff and other volunteers. Organisers said “ We feel so proud to be involved with this place and especially these people. And so delighted that now it is in safe hands for at least ten more years.” The team will shortly be closing the www.change.org petition, but their social media presence will continue. To make sure they do not lose their wonderful supporters, visit the website and sign up to the email list so they can continue to keep you up to date on developments as, I'm sure, the OSC goes from strength to strength under Science Projects.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP are meeting on Sunday 7 September at 10am in Herstmonceux car park. Sue will be leading a circular walk from Robertsbridge of 5 to 6 miles. If you would like to go along please register with her or Pete on 01323 832016 or 07512 652962. On Tuesday, the Group will meet at 6.30pm in Bodle Street village car park for a different walk, Prinkle Lane to Cowden, of 2.5 miles with drinks after. Register at 01323 832016.

A TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE is planned for West End commencing 8 September for approximately 3 weeks to carry out a sewer connection, also BT works and entrance works adjacent to the entrance for the Meteorological Office. If you have any queries, contact [email protected] or call 01892 601951. Apologies are offered by Coppard for the inconvenience along with thanks for your patience.

A COMMUNITY LITTER PICK is planned for Sunday 7 September from 10 to 11am. If you would like to be a part of the team, meet at the village hall car park. All equipment and gloves will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING next meet on Wednesday 17 September from 10am to 12 noon at the Friends Meeting House, (Quaker Meeting House), West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR. Melinda Stone will be talking about Witchcraft.