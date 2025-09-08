Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm Evensong.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Tuesdays 1 – 4pm the church hall is open for a Drop In. A great place to make new friends or just come in and rest a while if you are out for a walk or cycle ride. Free refreshments. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP next meet in Herstmonceux car park at 10am on Sunday 21 September for a 5 mile walk across the Pevensey Levels. If you would like to go along, register with Stephen or Helen on 07885 609010. Last week the group did the Group enjoyed a circular walk from Robertsbridge. Walking Group member, Lita Allistone, reports: Parking in the High Street of the pretty village of Robertsbridge, our walk began at the recreation ground where an exciting Stool ball match was in full swing. We took the path across the road and through fields passing full Hop poles, then down a concrete path heading to the remains of Robertsbridge Abbey. The remains of a wall are now on private property, but we could see it through the railings of a gate. Passing woodland and open countryside with amazing views and Darwell Reservoir in the distance, we were accompanied by lots of birdsong on the route. It was a treat to see 2 riders and the joy of their horses suddenly galloping freely across the field. Arriving back at the village we noticed boards and posters advertising a dog and flower show happening in the village. We saw children with painted faces moving around the community and there seemed to be a country fair atmosphere in the air. They certainly had glorious weather for it.

A TALK ABOUT WITCHCRAFT is the subject for the Vitality Villages Coffee Morning on Wednesday 17 September from 10am to 12 noon at the Friends Meeting House, (Quaker Meeting House), West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR. The speaker is Melinda Stone.

Your World

COWBEECH BONFIRE AUTUMN WALK for local good causes will be happening this Sunday 14 September starting and finishing at The Merrie Harriers, Cowbeech at 10am.

FRAGMENTS OF GLASS is the subject of a talk by Barbara Hibbart for the Herstmonceux WI on Wednesday 17 September from 7.30pm in the Herstmonceux Village Hall. Be amazed at her amazing creations. If you are not a member come along as a visitor for £3 you are very welcome which includes tea and buffet supper. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669 see you there.

THE VITALITY VILLAGE CHOIR meet on Mondays from 7 to 8pm in Herstmonceux Free Church Hall, Chapel Row. The singers were a founding part of Vitality Villages. Anyone is invited to join their welcoming group. No auditions are necessary, the emphasis being having fun. Just turn up and sing. Contact Janet McInnes 07889 159824 or 01323 833306.

VITALITY VILLAGES is a community organisation focusing on the health and well-being of residents in Herstmonceux and the local communities. The aim is to provide a choice of activities that create an environment where individuals and families feel informed, empowered, fitter and happier. Established in 2015, Vitality Villages currently has the following projects: Community Allotments, monthly Coffee Mornings, Men’s Shed, Community Singers and Walking and associated activities. Contact Janet 07889 159824 or Alan McInnes 07946 604201 for information about any of the groups.

NIGHT SKY PHOTOGRAPHY is the subject of a one-day course to be held at the Observatory Science Centre on Sunday 21 September from 10.30am to 4pm. The course lecturer is Dr Darren Baskill and is £62. This adult only course is aimed at beginners in night sky photography but assumes competence with your own camera equipment. The day is split into sessions: Section 1, Imaging the Sun & Moon. Section 2, The basics of imaging the night sky and the Milky Way. Section 3, Using a portable tracker to improve your astronomy images. Deep sky astro imaging using your camera and telephoto lens. Section 4, Exploring the night sky using time lapse photography. The course includes a hot drink but does not include food. You are welcome to bring your own food or you can purchase lunch from our café (you can pre-order before the course starts). This course is aimed at adults. If you wish to enquire about booking an under 18 (with an accompanying adult) onto the course then please phone the Centre on 01323 832731. Under 18s cannot be accepted onto the course without an accompanying adult. Book your place at https://www.the-observatory.org/events/night-sky-photography.

END OF SEASON ROUND-UP for Herstmonceux Bowls Club as another season draws to a close, members of Herstmonceux Bowls Club have swapped their woods for rakes and rollers, turning their attention to the important end-of-season renovation programme. Scarifying, hollow tining, fertilizing and reseeding are now in full swing to ensure the green is in prime condition for next year’s play. The season finished on a high with the Club’s Finals Day at the end of August. A full day of competitive yet friendly spirit saw members contest seven silver trophies in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The event was generously sponsored by Angela Marden, estate agent, and Geo’s Coffeehouse, who also had the pleasure of presenting the prizes to the winners.

On the competitive front, the Club’s league side achieved a solid mid-table position in the Horam League, while the friendly fixtures across East Sussex brought in victories for around half of the matches played. A fine effort all round.

Looking ahead, members and friends of the Club can look forward to two important dates in the social calendar: the ever-popular Quiz Night at the Village Hall in Herstmonceux on 10 October (open to all), and the Annual Dinner with Cup Presentation at Horam Manor Golf Club on 7 November.

Herstmonceux Bowls Club thanks all players, sponsors, and supporters for making this past season such a success and looks forward to welcoming everyone back on the green next year.

THE FRIENDS OF HERSTMONCEUX OBSERVATORY is the new name for the Save the Observatory group. Ian Whitely said: “New Name - But the Same Love” about the change of Facebook group to reflect its slightly changed role following the successful renewal of the OSC's lease with their landlords, Queen's University Canada. We have been moved by the strength of feeling and real love for the OSC shown by the members of this group and from the more than 13,000 of you who signed the petition. So we don't want to lose you.” The Group will continue to post news about the observatory, share its history and celebrate ‘this wonderful place,’ and they would like to encourage everyone to join that conversation. If you would like to join the mailing list to receive important updates sign up at https://herstmonceuxobservatory.com.