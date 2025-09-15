Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Tuesdays 1 – 4pm the church hall is open for a Drop In. A great place to make new friends or just come in and rest a while if you are out for a walk or cycle ride. Free refreshments. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45.

HARVEST FESTIVAL CHURCH SERVICES are St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: Harvest Service 28 September, 10am. All Saints, Herstmonceux: Harvest Family Service, 11am, followed by bring and share lunch. All welcome. This year the Harvest Supper will be at the Reid Hall on Thursday 30 September, 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start. Cost per person £10. All profit given to charity. There will be sign in sheets in both churches. If you would like to supply a dessert this would be very welcome and please indicate on the sheet. All welcome, ring Pam on 07801374831 for further details.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP next meet in Herstmonceux car park at 10am on Sunday 21 September for a 5 mile walk across the Pevensey Levels. If you would like to go along, register with Stephen or Helen on 07885 609010.

Community Matters

HERSTMONCEUX MEN’S SHED is part of the Vitality Villages group of activities in the village. The Men's Shed meets in the science block at Herstmonceux Castle (and is open to everyone). Members can work on their own woodworking or craft project, join others on group projects or simply enjoy a cup of tea. In the past the Men’s Shed has made ladder stiles, benches, bird or dormouse boxes, and even repaired the church gates and Parish Council flagpoles. Mondays 10am to 1pm. Wednesdays from 10.15am to 4.30pm. Please ring Alan on 07946 604201 to check for all sessions.

A MUSIC QUIZ with a difference is taking place on Saturday 20 September at 6pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall BN27 4JX. Tickets £12 includes one free drink. Bring your own picnic. Doors and Bar open 6pm. The Quiz starts at 7pm. Raffle with great prizes. A friendly, informal, wide-ranging musical quiz night. You do not have to be a serious music buff – enjoy pitting your wits against questions on general musical knowledge, the shows, classical and film music. But it is not just your average music quiz. Three local musicians will bring you live musical clues. Your host is Rosie Page (mezzo) with Noa Lachman (soprano) and William Hancox (piano). Music Box Wealden is the groundbreaking local initiative which brings live classical music to your doorstep. We are on a mission to take music to venues all over the Wealden area, most of which do not have a piano of their own. Come to our quiz night and help us to raise the rest of the funds we need to buy a piano. We are more than half way there already. To book, visit the website: https://musicboxwealden.co.uk/concert/c041-a-music-quiz/.

A HEARING RESOURCES SESSION will be happening on Friday 26 September between 10 and 11.45am for a 12 noon finish when they offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future. Many thanks for your co-operation.