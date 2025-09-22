Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

VITALITY VILLAGES ALLOTMENT PROJECT is open on Fridays from 10am to midday but please phone Janet prior to going to the allotment on 07889159824 or 01323 833306.

The Community Allotments on the Parish Council allotment site at Greenway Fruit Farm, Stunts Green are an ideal opportunity for anyone to try out their growing skills, help others on the plots or just come and chat, tea and coffee provided!. They meet on the plots, just inside the gate, on Friday mornings from 10am to 12 midday. Go along and join in growing vegetables, fruit or flowers.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Family Harvest Service. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Tuesdays 1 – 4pm the church hall is open for a Drop In. A great place to make new friends. Free refreshments. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST is on Sunday 5 October in Herstmonceux Village Hall any time between 10am to 12 noon. Open to all for complimentary breakfast or brunch, a quiz and a place to meet new friends. October 5th is National Homelessness Day so they will also be raising funds for The Salvation Army with a cake sale.

THE COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP offers a warm welcome to its next gathering on Monday 29 September from 10am to 12 noon when all the community is invited to come along for a natter with others from the village. Make friends, bring existing friends and enjoy the company of others around you. Please pop in. There is coffee or tea and a biscuit for only £1 along with cake and cheese scones to buy.

HARVEST FESTIVAL CHURCH SERVICES are St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: Harvest Service 28 September, 10am. All Saints, Herstmonceux: Harvest Family Service, 11am, followed by bring and share lunch. All welcome. This year the Harvest Supper will be at the Reid Hall on Thursday 30 September, 6.15pm for a 6.30pm start. Cost per person £10. All profit given to charity. All welcome, ring Pam on 07801374831 for further details.

AUTUMN WILD SWIMMING SESSIONS at Lime Cross Nursery are available to be booked on 12, 17 and 26 October from 11.30 for an hour long swim session with tea or coffee and biscuits. The cost is £15 per person of which £1 per booking is donated to Hastings and St Leonards Voluntary Lifeguard Club. To book, visit www.limecross.co.uk.

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL will be closing at the end of September for the season. This Sunday 28 September is your last chance to go along and enjoy a lovely afternoon under its sails, take a tour, buy its own milled flour and find out more about this iconic landmark. It is open from 2.30 to 5pm. Donations welcome.