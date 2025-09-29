Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST is on Sunday 5 October in Herstmonceux Village Hall any time between 10am to 12 noon. Open to all for complimentary breakfast or brunch, a quiz and a place to meet new friends.

October 5 is National Homelessness Day so they will also be raising funds for The Salvation Army with a cake sale.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am Family Harvest Service, followed by bring and share lunch. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am.

VITALITY VILLAGES WALKING GROUP and associated activities, meet on Thursday mornings from April to October and provides guided local walks suitable for all ages. It also organises footpath clearance (under the authority of East Sussex County Council) and replacing ladder stiles made in the Men’s Shed. If you would like to join in contact Steve Burke on 01323 833473.

Community Matters

THE HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE RESTORATION project is progressing well and the essential conservation work on the south wing is on schedule for completion by 10 October 2025. The shrouding has been removed completely and the scaffolding has been taken down from the gatehouse revealing the stunning results. The team has completed rebuilding the parapet walls, as well as new stone corbels and brickwork. If you would like to know more about preserving this historic treasure you can visit the website www.herstmonceux-castle.com.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP next meets on Sunday 5 October at 10am at Greenways Fruit Farm for Apple Day at the orchard. Come and pick for the Allotment Association with soup and cake afterwards. If you would like to go along, please register with Sue and Pete on 01323 832016 or 07512 652962.

A PRESTIGIOUS AWARD FOR the Herstmonceux Castle Estate gardens has been achieved. The Estate’s water lily collection, curated by the late Ken Warner, has been awarded National Plant Collection status in the ‘Historical’ category by Plant Heritage. This recognition from the UKs leading plant conservation charity is a fantastic accolade for the estate and a celebration of its ongoing commitment to horticultural excellence. If you want to know more about this marvellous news, visit the website at https://herstmonceux-castle.com

WINDMILL HILL WINDMILL may now be closed for the season but you can still order its wholemeal flour which is £3.74 for 1.5kg from [email protected]. Local delivery is available.

APPLE DAY at the allotment site in Stunts Green is happening this Sunday 5 October from 10am to 1pm, in memory of Graham Love. Meet at the Barn. It is a fun event and helps build funds for the Allotment Association thanks to the generosity of Greenaway Fruit Farm. The event will go ahead rain or shine. Refreshments will be available with soup, cakes and a BBQ, soft drinks and cider.