Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

HERSTMONCEUX CELEBRATED APPLE DAY following a stormy start to the weekend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunshine finally lit up the work of twenty-four volunteers celebrating Apple Day at Greenway Fruit Farm, Herstmonceux on Sunday 5 October. Nicola Beart sent in a report.

The group, all members and supporters of Herstmonceux Allotments Association, gathered to raise funds, by picking fruit by the bucketload for the farm, with a donation per crate going to support the Association’s work. Unusually, for the first time this year, after an annual apple fest repeated each year for fifteen years, they found themselves picking pears! Thirsty workers then enjoyed a welcome, feet-up get together over a barbeque, apple cakes of many kinds and cider donated by Ascension cider of Ringmer with much of the product pressed from Greenway Fruit Farm’s own apples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forty-eight village allotments are hosted by the Farm within the orchards and a strong bond of support has developed since the inception of the plots by the Herstmonceux Parish Council at the farm, fifteen years ago.

Pear picking volunteers on Apple Day at Herstmonceux Community Allotments

National Apple Day, originally created by arts and environment charity Common Ground was first launched in 1990 as an annual seasonal festival of orchards, apples and their heritage. It is held on 21 October, but events are arranged throughout the country from September right through October.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 6pm Evensong. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am.

VITALITY VILLAGES COFFEE MORNING will he held on Wednesday 15 October at the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12 noon, when there will be a talk by Liz Cottingham on being a silversmith. All welcome to join in a cup of tea or coffee with homemade cakes and biscuits and a fun quiz. It is a chance to meet up with friends old and new for a chat. Bring a friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB ends with a round-up as another season draws to a close. Members of Herstmonceux Bowls Club have swapped their woods for rakes and rollers, turning their attention to the important end-of-season renovation programme. Scarifying, hollow tining, fertilizing and reseeding are now in full swing to ensure the green is in prime condition for next year’s play. The season finished on a high with the Club’s Finals Day at the end of August. A full day of competitive yet friendly spirit saw members contest seven silver trophies in front of an enthusiastic crowd. The event was generously sponsored by Angela Marden, estate agent and Geo’s Coffeehouse, who also had the pleasure of presenting the prizes to the winners.

On the competitive front, the Club’s league side achieved a solid mid-table position in the Horam League, while the friendly fixtures across East Sussex brought in victories for around half of the matches played. A fine effort all round.

Looking ahead, members and friends of the Club can look forward to two important dates in the social calendar, the ever-popular Quiz Night at the Village Hall in Herstmonceux on 10 October (open to all) and the Annual Dinner with Cup Presentation at Horam Manor Golf Club on 7 November. Herstmonceux Bowls Club thanks all players, sponsors, and supporters for making this past season such a success and looks forward to welcoming everyone back on the green next year.

HERSTMONCEUX WI CELEBRATES 107 YEARS being one of the oldest WIs in Sussex. On Wednesday 15 October from 7.30pm in the Herstmonceux Village Hall they will be welcoming David Allen who will be talking about Victorian Elegance. It will be a fun evening, bring a friend. Non-members are welcome at £3 on the door which includes tea and a buffet supper. Contact Janet on 01323 833669.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep 6 December free for the WI Dress Sale in the Morning at the village hall from 10 to 12 noon.

A HEARING RESOURCES SESSION takes place at the Village Information Centre on Friday 10 October from 10am to 11.45am for 12 noon finish. You can ask for maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please wear a face mask due to close contact.