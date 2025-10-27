Herstmonceux and Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 11am All Saints Holy Communion.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. The Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) meet at 10.45 each Sunday. Join us for a quiet hour of worship and reflection at the Friends’ Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux BN27 4NR. An Ecumenical Meeting is also held on the first Sunday of each month, at 7pm when all followers of the Christian faith spend time together in the relaxed and informal atmosphere of the meeting house. For further details call 01323 844269. www.quaker.org.uk. Community Breakfast is on Sunday 2 November in Herstmonceux Village Hall any time between 10am to 12 midday. Open to all. There will be a complimentary breakfast or brunch, a quiz and crafts for the children. It is a great place to meet new friends. All welcome.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP meets this Sunday at the Herstmonceux car park in the village at 10am. Karen and Andy on 07934 199887 will be leading the Burwash circular of 5 miles. If you would like to go along, please register on the number above.

COWBEECH BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS are on Friday 31 October. Wristband entry ticket prices are: In advance adult (16+) £6, on the gate £8, 4 to 15 years (accompanied with Adult) £1, under 4yrs free. Advance tickets from the Merrie Harriers and Herstmonceux Post Office. Gates open 6pm at the Bonfire Field, 7pm torchlight parade with Ryebellion Drummers from the Merrie Harriers Pub to the Bonfire site. Hog Roast, BBQ, Hot Chocolate booth and Bar. 7.30pm is the lighting of the bonfire, 8pm Fireworks display by BBB Fireworks, 9.30pm Event closes. Prizes for Best Dressed Guy, Fancy Dress prizes for Adults and Children.

SIP AND SKETCH AT HERSTMONCEUX Castle on Saturday 1 November from 3 to 5pm.

This relaxing event is guided by Tom Middleton, two-time Wildlife Artist of the Year category winner. You get a complimentary drink, all materials are provided, it will be fun, sociable and zero-pressure. Book at eventbrite.co.uk/sip-and-sketch-tickets.

THE ADAMS FAMILY is a new musical comedy directed by Chris and Linda Thompson and performed by Herstmonceux Amateur Theatre Society from 4 to 8 November at Herstmonceux Village Hall nightly at 7.30pm and with matinee at 2.30 on Saturday. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hats-uk.

FRIENDS OF HERSTMONCEUX CASTLE ESTATE will be able to enjoy the castle grounds throughout the otherwise closed season. But if you are not a member, do not miss your last chance of the year for a general visit to enjoy the spectacular autumn colours. After 1 November, the castle grounds will open exclusively for its valued members, for special events and pre-booked tours until it reopens fully on the 1 March 2026. Consider a membership for year-round access. Different membership options can be found at https://herstmonceux-castle.com/membership/

A FASHION SHOW AND QUIZ are taking place on December 6 so please make a note in your diary. The WI Dress Sale is in the morning from 10 to 12 am and the Church Quiz and

Ploughman’s Supper in the evening is at 7pm. This is a ticketed event at £12 per person no more than 6 to a table. For information on either event call 01323 832532, leave a message with your phone number and someone will get back to you.

HERSTMONCEUX PC RAISED STRONG OBJECTIONS in its draft minutes under Planning Matters at the October full Council meeting. This was for noting or consideration and submission of comments to WDC in Application No. WD/2025/2051/MFA land adjacent to Collins Honda, Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux, BN27 4HU. The full details can be read on the Parish Council website in which the Council express their strong objection to the current application on the grounds that the proposed variations represent a fundamental departure from the previously approved scheme. The revised foul drainage proposals, together with changes to approved housing numbers and types, raise serious environmental, procedural, and equity concerns that warrant full public scrutiny through a new planning application, rather than a variation determined under delegated officer powers. In conclusion to the points raised, the Council strongly objects to the application. The proposed variation would undermine the integrity of the original planning approval, legitimate the breach of planning control, pose unacceptable environmental and legal risks, set a concerning level of maintenance charges for residents and set a concerning precedent for future developments.