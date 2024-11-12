Herstmonceux and Watling Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The village lights switch on is on 1 December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gather at Geo’s between 4 and 6pm for carols at 5pm, toasted marshmallows and crafts with the scouts, mulled wine, Bailey’s, Hot Chocolate, sausage rolls and more by Geo’s, sparkly decoration making at the Village Information Centre, Christmas Pony and Static Falconry display at Brewers car park.

Herstmonceux Walking Group next meets on Sunday 17 November for a 4 mile circular walk around Buxted Park. If you would like to go along, please meet them in Hailsham Leisure Centre car park at 10am and call Helen on 01323 845684 or 07925122448 to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes. I hope you have been following his most interesting research. Sackville Farm (Herstmonceux): In a court roll of the Manor of Herstmonceux dated 5th October 1387, Sir Thomas Sackville is recorded as being a landowner in Herstmonceux. From before 1558 until about 1632, Sir Richard Sackville also owned property in the parish. He was an MP for various constituencies in the south-east of England and was also a cousin of Elizabeth I. Starvecrow Wood (H): A descriptive name, the woodland must have been so unproductive that even the crows would starve. Stoneacre (H): A very old name, first recorded in manor court rolls of the early 14th century. It is a descriptive name meaning land that was stoney. Studdens Farm (H): Formerly in the parish of Wartling, its history dates back to before 1587. Once again, this is a difficult name, no person of that, or similar name, is recorded as being an owner or tenant. It may derive from the Old English stüt meaning gnat. Perhaps it was infested with these irritating insects, rather like parts of Scotland. Another possibility is from the same spelling but related to the Old Norse meaning a stumpy hillock. It would be unusual to find a name from the Old Norse in this part of the world. The change from ‘t’ to ‘d’ is not uncommon. More next week. Thank you David.

User (UGC) Submitted

The Friday Art Group presents an exhibition, Art is Art, on Sunday 24 November at Reid Hall, Boreham Street BN27 4SD raising money for the Children with Cancer charity. A stunning array of affordable, original art and crafts by local artists and makers. Free entry, large car park, refreshments, wheelchair accessible, craft stalls.

The next Vitality Villages Coffee Morning will be held on Wednesday 20 November when they will be having a demonstration on how to recycle cards into boxes and labels and also making cards, in the Friends Meeting House, West End, Herstmonceux from 10am to 12 noon. All welcome for a cup of tea or coffee with homemade cakes or biscuits with a fun quiz. It is a chance to meet friends old and new for a chat. Come along and bring a friend.

Herstmonceux Lunch Club for the over 60s has been run by a team of volunteers for over 20 years. They meet in the Herstmonceux Village Main Hall on the second Monday of the month at 12.15p.m. For £7 you will be greeted with a soft drink and served a delicious home-cooked main course and dessert with coffee or tea to finish. The next is 18th Nov then 9th Dec. For more information and to join, or to help in the kitchen, contact Suzanne (842416), Sandy (670172) or Jill (832303).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next meeting of the W.I. is Wednesday 20 November at Herstmonceux village Hall. There is a talk by Jackie March-Hobbs on Restoring the Royal Pavilion in Brighton. Visitors welcome £3 includes tea and buffet supper. Further details 01323 833669.