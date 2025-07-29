Herstmonceux Castle Estate unveils summer of adventure: activities, farm shop and stays
Key Highlights for Summer 2025:
FREE Community Access (From 16th August):
The Castle Café and Farm Shop open to the public free of charge every weekend morning (Café: 7:30–10:00 a.m. | Shop: 8:00–10:00 a.m.), inviting locals to pop in to the Café and Shop. Please note there is no free access to the castle, gardens or grounds.
New Activities for visitors
- New Nature Maker Sessions: Creative outdoor crafting for 4 - 10 year olds
- Mobile Climbing Wall for all ages
- Falconry Displays: Soaring birds of prey
- Castle & Garden Tours: Horticulture and History brought to life
- Nature Spotters Worksheets: Self-guided exploration
- Outdoor Theatre production
Exclusive Accommodation Offers:
Stay at Bader Hall on the estate and save:
- 5% off 2 nights → 15% off 6+ nights (tiered discounts)
- Complimentary estate access + breakfast options:
- Continental in-room (from 1st Aug)
- Cooked breakfasts in Café (from 11th Aug)
Dean Pascall, Director of the Estate:
"This summer is about celebrating our heritage while welcoming the community. Whether you’re browsing our new Farm Shop, climbing our mobile wall, or staying over at Bader Hall – we’ve developed experiences that honour Sussex’s spirit and create lasting memories for you, your family and friends."