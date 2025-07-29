Herstmonceux Castle Estate unveils summer of adventure: activities, farm shop and stays

By Jamie O'Reilly
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
As schools break for summer, Herstmonceux Castle Estate announces a vibrant season of family-friendly activities, new attractions, and special community initiatives. From 28th July, visitors can explore the new Farm Shop featuring Sussex-sourced produce, artisan goods, plants and gifts, alongside immersive experiences in the 15th-century castle grounds.

Key Highlights for Summer 2025:

FREE Community Access (From 16th August):

The Castle Café and Farm Shop open to the public free of charge every weekend morning (Café: 7:30–10:00 a.m. | Shop: 8:00–10:00 a.m.), inviting locals to pop in to the Café and Shop. Please note there is no free access to the castle, gardens or grounds.

Children enjoy Nature Makers sessions

New Activities for visitors

  • New Nature Maker Sessions: Creative outdoor crafting for 4 - 10 year olds
  • Mobile Climbing Wall for all ages
  • Falconry Displays: Soaring birds of prey
  • Castle & Garden Tours: Horticulture and History brought to life
  • Nature Spotters Worksheets: Self-guided exploration
  • Outdoor Theatre production

Exclusive Accommodation Offers:

Stay at Bader Hall on the estate and save:

Children enjoy mobile climbing wall
  • 5% off 2 nights → 15% off 6+ nights (tiered discounts)
  • Complimentary estate access + breakfast options:
  • Continental in-room (from 1st Aug)
  • Cooked breakfasts in Café (from 11th Aug)

Dean Pascall, Director of the Estate:

"This summer is about celebrating our heritage while welcoming the community. Whether you’re browsing our new Farm Shop, climbing our mobile wall, or staying over at Bader Hall – we’ve developed experiences that honour Sussex’s spirit and create lasting memories for you, your family and friends."

