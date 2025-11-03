Herstmonceux Castle restoration project successfully completed: Castle grounds to remain open to public

The project, which finished on schedule, marks a significant milestone in the long-term preservation of this historic Grade I listed building and Scheduled Monument.

With the scaffolding now fully removed, the castle’s beautiful south elevation is once again on full display. The public can admire the comprehensive work, which includes the expertly rebuilt parapet walls on the gatehouse, replacement stone corbels, meticulous brickwork repairs, and the installation of new roof coverings and rainwater goods.

Extended Public Access

In a related announcement, the Estate is pleased to confirm that the castle grounds will now remain open to all visitors until Christmas, closing for the winter break on 19th December 2025. This is a change from the previously advertised October closure.

The decision on whether to remain open to the public throughout January and February will be reviewed following an assessment of visitor demand over the coming months.

“With the restoration work complete and the castle looking its best, we want to give as many people as possible the chance to enjoy it this autumn,” said Matthew Evans, Provost and Vice-Principal (Academic), Queen’s University.

“We’ve listened to feedback and are delighted to extend public access through December. We encourage everyone to come and see the results of the conservation project against the beautiful backdrop of our gardens.”

The project team, led by Gould Baxter Architects and Surveyors (Lead Consultants), main contractors Valley Builders and specialist craftspeople from Archer Stone Restoration, has addressed the structural and conservation needs of the historic fabric.

“We are immensely proud to have reached this point,” said Michael Doherty, Partner at Gould Baxter. “The completion of these works not only addresses the structural concerns with the gatehouse parapets but also reveals the true splendour of the castle’s south wing. The quality of the craftsmanship is a testament to the skill and dedication of everyone involved.”

With the conservation work finished, the focus now returns fully to the castle’s role as a centre for education and events.

“The successful completion of this important project secures the future of Herstmonceux Castle and allows us to move forward fully with a new educational programme as well as our public and private events,” said Provost Evans.

Visitors to the estate are invited to view the completed work and can learn more about the intricate process in the forthcoming exhibition within the castle grounds. The exhibition will detail the journey of the restoration, from initial assessments to the specialised techniques used to conserve this 15th-century moated castle.

Further details will be published on the Herstmonceux Castle website.

1 . Contributed Castle image 1 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Castle image 2 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Castle image 3 Photo: Submitted