Herstmonceux village market reopens after a break on Thursday June 13
Organiser Miranda has received Runner up (2nd place) Business person of the year with the Seahaven Business awards and was honoured to be given the prestigious Presidents award for her work within the markets communities and the wider community.
Herstmonceux Village market reopens this Thursday the 13th June 930-1230 with a variety of food, crafts and art stalls inside Herstmonceux village hall and the car park too, free parking on site, cafe serving fresh foods, sweet treats, hot and cold drinks.
Fresh local produce, breads, meats, fruit, veg, fish, buns, honey, preserves to name but a few stalls
Miranda also organises East Dean village market open every Wednesday 10-2pm, Herstmonceux village market open every 2nd and 4th Thursday 930-1230 and Seaford Town market every 2nd and 4th Saturday 10-3pm
All markets have a wonderful array of local food makers and producers, local crafts, makers, creators, art and artisan
East Dean village market and Herstmonceux village market also have an on-site cafe with freshly cooked food, sweet treats, hot and cold drinks
Find all three markets on Facebook and Instagram
For details please email [email protected]