Herstmonceux village market reopens after a break on Thursday June 13

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Herstmonceux village market reopens after a two Thursday break this Thursday the 13th June 930-1230 with Award winning manager Miranda at the helm.

Organiser Miranda has received Runner up (2nd place) Business person of the year with the Seahaven Business awards and was honoured to be given the prestigious Presidents award for her work within the markets communities and the wider community.

Herstmonceux Village market reopens this Thursday the 13th June 930-1230 with a variety of food, crafts and art stalls inside Herstmonceux village hall and the car park too, free parking on site, cafe serving fresh foods, sweet treats, hot and cold drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh local produce, breads, meats, fruit, veg, fish, buns, honey, preserves to name but a few stalls

Miranda receiving her runner up award, Business person of the year

Miranda also organises East Dean village market open every Wednesday 10-2pm, Herstmonceux village market open every 2nd and 4th Thursday 930-1230 and Seaford Town market every 2nd and 4th Saturday 10-3pm

All markets have a wonderful array of local food makers and producers, local crafts, makers, creators, art and artisan

East Dean village market and Herstmonceux village market also have an on-site cafe with freshly cooked food, sweet treats, hot and cold drinks

Find all three markets on Facebook and Instagram