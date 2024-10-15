Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Herstmonceux Walking Group next meets on Sunday 20 October for a 5 mile walk from Bodiam Castle. If you would like to go along, contact Sue on 01323 832016 or 07512 652962.

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes for some years now. The fruits of that research can be read here over the next few weeks. David says: Northlands House (Wartling): Land to the north of the road in Boreham Street. The present house is a mid-20th century rebuild but a house was mentioned in 1613 as being “lately built.” There are signs of a levelled house platform in a field close by and when the present house was being built, the remains of a pottery kiln dating back to the 16th century were discovered. Looking back, I see that I have omitted to mention Boreham Street (W): This is first noted in the 12th Century as Boreha’. Its meaning is boar enclosure. Whether this refers to domestic animals or wild boars is unknown. Perhaps it was an area where boar hunting took place. The street part almost certainly harks back to the Roman trackway from Kitchenham, where there was a wharf, towards Lewes. Nunningham (Herstmonceux): This is a name as old as Herstmonceux itself. The spelling varies over time, for instance in 1296 it was Unnyngeham and in 1327 it was Noningham. Spellings starting with a vowel show the confusion in names where the “n” comes and goes. Another example is Ore near Hastings, also called Nore. The origin is Old English or even earlier meaning the ham, or hamm (the settlement), of the people of Nunna - his extended family and workers. Nunna was a well-known Sussex name in Saxon times. Old Court Mote (W): Old Court was an ancient court and several properties in Wartling were part of it. Lords of the Manor included the Fiennes family of Herstmonceux Castle. The remains of the moated site are still shown on the Ordnance Survey maps. It was called old in the 15th Century so it was of some antiquity, perhaps dating back to Saxon times. Thank you David. More next week.

Herstmonceux Castle Estate History Walking Tours continue for the remainder of the season and in October are on 22, 24, 26, 29 and 31 at 11.30am and 1.30pm. The tours are free but donations are gratefully received. No booking required. For more information visit www.herstmonceux-castle.com.

Cowbeech Bonfire Society Charitable Trust is holding its annual Bonfire Night Celebrations on Friday 25 October and this year it will be held at a new venue in Hammer Lane, Cowbeech, BN27 4JL. Open from 6pm for food, refreshments and competitions.

The next Hearing Resources Session this month will be on Friday 25 October between 10am and 11.45am for a 12-noon finish at the Village Information Centre for maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. Please wear a mask or face covering.

Herstmonceux Church Coffee Morning is on 19 October from 10am. If you are able to bring along some garden tools and help a little with the tidying up of the church yard, this would be most welcome.

Weald Crafts Christmas Fair is coming early on Saturday 26 October from 10am to 4pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall, Hailsham Road, BN27 4JX in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support. This is an exhibition and sale of genuine crafts by people living in the Weald. For more information visit wealdcrafts.org.uk. Enquiries to [email protected].

If you can help by filling a shoebox for a child who has nothing or very little for Christmas Herstmonceux Church is again supporting this appeal to make a child in Moldova very happy this year. Please get in touch with Pam on 01323 833079 if you would like to know more or pick up a leaflet. It has been possible to send 40 or 50 boxes each year.

The Village Information Centre is open Monday to Friday 10am - 12noon. The new phone number is 077308305. The VIC has set up Baby Bundles. Parents can pick up various clothing and other vital items.

On Friday 25 October from 2 to 4pm the Ray and Sheldon over 60s Social Club will be welcoming Jean Piper for a talk on bee keeping. All welcome. The Club meets on the 2nd and 4th Fridays each month for refreshments and raffle all included in the entry price of £4.

The next meeting of the Full Council is on Monday 21 October at 7pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. All members of the public are invited to attend.

At Hailsham House Memory Café, residents had a fantastic time decorating their own Halloween treats with edible slime, sweets, and spooky decorations. Creativity was in the air and everyone enjoyed crafting their sweet creations. They were then treated to an amazing performance by Marco the Magician, who wowed us with his tricks while singing classic tunes. The room was filled with laughter and joy. It was a magical day full of fun and creativity.

A Movement and Making Workshop is happening on Sunday 24 November from 1pm to 4pm at Lime Cross Nursery, Herstmonceux with pilates followed by macramé making. Book at www.limecross.co.uk