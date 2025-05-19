Herstmonceux & Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES THIS WEEK will be at All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion, 6pm Compline.

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Morning Prayer. There will also be an Ascension Day Service at All Saints at 12 noon on Thursday, May 29.

MARIA MOCKETT QUEEN'S NURSE is coming to talk to the Ray & Sheldon over 60s Social Club at the Herstmonceux Village Hall between 2 and 4pm on Friday, May 23. All welcome. £4 entry includes refreshments and a free raffle entry.

HOME GARDEN AND YARD SALE on Sunday, May 25 offers the opportunity to buy garden plants, tools, furniture, gifts, household, cakes and more from 11am onwards at Rocks Smallholding, Victoria Road, Windmill Hill, Herstmonceux BN27 4TQ. Stalls £10. Call 01323 831863.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP is a friendly social get together over a cup of coffee or tea and a biscuit for £1. This is at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Monday, May 26 from 10am to 12 noon. Go along and join in, make new friends. Everyone welcome.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP went to Bodiam Castle last week. Walk leader, Lita Allistone reports: With the steam train ever present in the background, our walk started at Bodiam Castle. Leaving the carpark, we crossed the road and took the footpath along the bank of the River Rother where paddle boarders and Damsel Flies made fun in the warm weather, until we reached Junction Road.

Passing through the grounds of a pretty cottage complete with Alpacas who gave us a quizzical look, then beyond to a field with long grass that rippled in the breeze. Udiam Lane, which unbelievably used to be a lane but now is a sunken track, runs alongside Ren’s Wood and had some fascinating trees which once were twisted and laid to a hedge but now form some amazing shapes.

We came across an area where everything seemed to have Shoreham in the name, there were 3 houses that had variations in their names and of course Shoreham Lane. Various Butterflies and moths danced all around us as we continued along our route, until we came to the old barn with an occupied owl box by the line of the Kent & East Sussex Railway. Crossing over the line in time to get a good distance away so we could stop and watch the steam train go by in all its splendour once more. Before going back to the carpark, we stopped at the Castle Inn pub for a well-earned drink and a wonderful Sunday lunch.

The next walk will be on Tuesday evening meeting at High and Over car park, Alfriston for a 3.5-mile circular walk through Downs and Vineyard. If you would like to go along, please register with Sue on 01323 832016 or 07512 652962.

FAMILY ACTIVITY afternoons and evenings are happening at the Observatory and Science Centre on Wednesday, May 28 from 5.30 to 9.30pm. Enjoy all the exhibits indoors and outside and immerse yourself in an 'out of this world' experience in a fantastic planetarium show Book online at https://www.the-observatory.org/events/family-evenings.

There will be another opportunity on June 28. With summer on the horizon, the Observatory Science Centre will be welcoming visitors every day from 10am to 5pm, with last entry at 3pm. During the half term holiday there will be telescope tours and family friendly astronomy activities included in your admission. Celebration Sundays continue with additional activities on May 25.

A HEARING RESOURCE SESSION will be at the Village Information Centre on Friday, May 30 between 10am and 11.45am for a 12 noon finish. The Service will be able to offer maintenance of most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries. As maintenance can involve very close contact you are requested to wear a face mask covering and Celia will be using PPE for the foreseeable future. Many thanks for your co-operation.