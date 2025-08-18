Herstmonceux & Wartling Village News

SUNDAY SERVICES: This week: All Saints, Herstmonceux: 8am Holy Communion, 6pm Celtic Prayer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10am Morning Prayer. Herstmonceux. Wartling Church coffee morning on 23rd. Free Church, Chapel Row: 10.45am. Quakers: Worship and Reflection, Friends Meeting House, 10.45.

AN EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT has been made as Bader College and Science Projects share that they have reached a 10-year agreement to keep The Observatory Science Centre at Herstmonceux Castle Estate in East Sussex. This secures the future of one of the UK’s most iconic destinations for interactive science, ensuring generations of families can continue exploring hands-on discovery at this historic site. T

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

his renewed partnership marks a commitment to joint working, enhancing the visitor experience and investing in key improvements across the Herstmonceux Castle Estate. Together Bader College and Science Projects aim to unlock The Observatory Science Centre’s full potential to inspire future generations through science, history, and discovery.

The Observatory Science Centre at Herstmonceux has been saved

"This agreement reflects our joint ambition to preserve and enhance this unique site. The Observatory Science Centre is an important part of the Herstmonceux Castle Estate, and we look forward to working closely with Science Projects to deliver an exceptional experience for visitors," said Dr Matthew Evans, spokesperson for Bader College and Provost of Queen’s University, Canada.

Abbie Rumbold, Chief Executive of Science Projects, added: "We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to The Observatory Science Centre for many years to come and are so excited about the opportunity to develop fantastic new visitor experiences. Our incredible team is ready to make the next decade and The OSC’s fourth, our most fun yet. " Thank you for your support.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP are meeting on Sunday morning and Tuesday evening this week. On Sunday Bank Holiday meet at 10am at Herstmonceux car park for a Hastings Country Park and Old Town walk with pub lunch. If you would like to go along please register with Karen and Andy on 07934 199887. On Tuesday they will be meeting at East Dean car park for a walk via Birling Gap and Bell Toute with optional drinks afterwards. If you would like to go along to this one, register with Carol on 01323 842786 or Sheila on 01323 487696.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FURNACE BROOK has a brand new ’No Dig’ food growing garden of around half an acre in a massive upgrade and in full sunlight with a southwest aspect. The Team has been hard at it, laying out cardboard and tipping hundreds of barrows full of our own biochar infused compost. So far there are brassicas, leaf beets, legumes and salads and a smattering of squashes and tomatoes, as any of you know who makes their own compost, this is inevitable. The polytunnel is packed with exotics like Achocha, luffa, hot peppers, lemon cucumber, tomatoes, cape gooseberries and melon, but that’s another story. ‘Labour equals food, perseverance equals food sovereignty.’

A NEW TUDOR MUSICAL ROMP comes to Herstmonceux Castle on Saturday, August 23. This, The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth 1 in which Good Queen Bess takes to the stage herself, may be the making of this heroine or spell the beginning of her downfall. The stage is set for regicidal rivalries, devious dramatics, and plotting playwrights.

Beset by misunderstandings and a script that, let’s just say, needs some work, this production promises to be largely historical, always hysterical. Bring your cushions, and camping chairs and join The Three Inch Fools on their 10th anniversary open-air adventure. Come prepared for the weather, the outdoor performance will continue come rain come shine. Bring blankets, chairs, cushions to sit on, warm coats and waterproofs but not umbrellas so as not to obscure the view for other audience members. 7pm start time, gates open from 6pm.

The performance will last approximately two hours including a 20-minute interval. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site. Picnics are welcome at this venue. Booking is recommended via email to [email protected] or the Eventbrite website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BUTLERS FARM HOUSE GARDEN in Butlers Lane, Herstmonceux, BN27 1QH will be open this Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 August under the National Gardens Open for Charity Scheme from 2 to 5pm. There will be live jazz in the garden and homemade teas and plants for sale. There is wheelchair access, picnics are welcome and contactless payment is accepted. Entrance is £7.50 and children free. For more information about this most interesting garden visit ngs.org.uk.

COMMUNITY COFFEE STOP is on Monday, August 25 from 10am to 12 noon in Herstmonceux Village Hall. All welcome. Tea and biscuit £1. Sit inside or outside in the sunshine.