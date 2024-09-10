Herstmonceux & Wartling Village Voice

Sunday Services this week:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Saints, Herstmonceux: 10am Holy Communion. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: No Service. Herstmonceux Free Church 10.45am at the Free Church, Chapel Row every Sunday.

Just an apology from Pam Kendall for all those who take the Parish News: “We are aware that due to different circumstances there are many mistakes in this month’s issue. Sorry for any misunderstanding or upset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of the mistakes is that it gives the impression there is not a Harvest Festival Service in Wartling Church this year, there is it is on September 29 at 10am. All the other Harvest Festival Celebrations this year are: September 29, Wartling Church 10am, October 1, Harvest Supper, Reid Hall 6.45 for 7pm £8 per person, with raffle. Please contact Pam for places.

Tell us what's happening in your village.

Sign up form in both churches also October 6, Herstmonceux Church 11am. All welcome, activities for children available. Thank you for your understanding.”

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes for some years now. The fruits of that research can be read here over the next few weeks.

David says: "Foul Mile (Hcx) – The meaning of the name itself is obvious however, in the 18th century and probably earlier, Sussex was renowned for the bad state of its roads, unlike today. The worst ones were in the Weald, which is mainly clay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the Sussex roads were so bad, what does that tell us about Foul Mile? It must have been impassable at times. Gingers Green (H) - The origin of this name is unknown. Anciently it was part of lands called Redmans and Curlinews (an old name for the curlew) but on a map of 1780, it is called Elficks Green after Richard Elphick who was the owner from 1754 to 1793. By 1839, it is Gingers Green. It must be that there was a red-haired owner but if so, we do not know who he was.

"Glebe House [Wartling Place] (W) – It is described in a document of 1615 as a house, barn and two acres near the church. In 1635 it is referred to as ‘a little house’. It is recorded that it was built by the vicar the Reverend Richard Thornton in 1728 but it was altered in the 19th century. In 1844 it was still called Glebe House.

"Golden Cross (H) – On the Lower Road where Yewtree Cottage is, it was called Goldings Cross in 1662. The earliest owner recorded was John Weeks in 1661. There was a John Goldyng who owned a farm in Warbleton in 1428. It is possible that he also owned land in Herstmonceux and gave his name to the land around the road junction."

Thank you David. More next week.

Herstmonceux Walking Group will meet Tuesday at 6.30pm at Herstmonceux car park with Sue and Di for a local walk, refreshments at Lime Cross. Bring nibbles. If in doubt about the difficulty of a walk or if the weather is poor please ring the walk leader before setting out. You are responsible for your own well-being and are advised to carry basic first aid and drinking water. New members and well behaved dogs welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windmill Hill windmill (BN27 4RT) will be open again this Sunday from 2:30pm until 5pm with guided tours at 2:45, 3:30 and the last tour at 4:30. A head for heights may be needed if you do the full tour, however, there is plenty to do on the bottom and Trestle floor if you don’t. Children welcome but no dogs above the ground floor please. Entrance is free, but a small donation towards running costs would be appreciated, there is free parking for up to six cars.

The Herstmonceux WI next meeting will be Wednesday, September 18 at the Herstmonceux village hall. This month they are going to be making cards, think of someone special you could make a personal one for. Get gluing and sticking and make amazing pictures. If you are not a member but would like to go along as a visitor you will be very welcome. For further details contact Janet 01323 833669.

A brand new beginners Ballroom and Latin Dance Class begins weekly from Tuesday, September 24 8pm to 9pm at Herstmonceux Village Hall. Now is your chance to learn to dance the Cha Cha, Jive, Waltz, Tango and many more. No need to sign up, pay as you go (cash or bacs transfer, no card sorry). Contact Gareth and Lisa, [email protected] 07919 098351 with any questions.

What a truly amazing day at the annual Dig for Victory summer show was blessed with fair weather and sunny skies this year and the turnout of local supporters was marvellous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secretary, Caroline Cutmore said: “We had a few new things going on to entertain the crowds, with Gundog scurries, (our thanks to Judy Hempstead for running this) and fairground rides for the children.

"There was the ever-popular fun dog show, organised by Kate Short, the much loved and traditional Warbleton brass band playing their rousing tunes, Rosie Page singing the favourite wartime songs we know and love, and the eagerly awaited, totally unique to Cowbeech maggot racing with Colin Furgerson.

"There was an encouraging increase this year in the numbers of entries to look at in the produce marquees, so our heartfelt thanks go to the folk who brought along their best vegetables, fruit, flowers, photos, cakes, jams, handicrafts, etc. for scrutiny by our team of expert judges, without these efforts there would simply be no show.

"Our charity funds have received a wonderful boost and without the help and time given by our faithful old and enthusiastic new supporters who made cakes, set up marquees, manned stalls and cooked sausages we would not be able to maintain our generous donations to the local charities, and organisations we help year on year, so a huge thank you to you all once again.”