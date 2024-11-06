Herstmonceux & Wartling Village Voice

St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 10.50am Remembrance Sunday Service.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Herstmonceux Walking Group next meets on Sunday, November 17 for a four-mile circular walk around Buxted Park.

If you would like to go along, please meet them in Hailsham Leisure Centre car park at 10am and call Helen on 01323 845684 or 07925122448 to register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk leader, Lita Allistone reports: Last Sunday our walk was to start at Birling Gap, follow the cliff path towards Eastbourne then an inland route back to the car park.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

At the start, we helped a group of foreign visitors struggling to understand the parking meter in the National Trust car park then climbed the path to the cliff top, passing a large crowd of day-trippers flying kites.

The sea was calm with large ships on the horizon and one resembling the pirate ship from the Caribbean films. Further along the cliff path passing Belle Tout lighthouse there was a large flower arrangement just off the path.

Stopping to admire the 6ft display, we were wondering if it was to commemorate an incident on top of Beachy Head when a very joyful young couple came and stood with us and explained what it was there for. The young man had erected it at 5am that morning in readiness for his proposal later that morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His surprised fiancée was bubbling with excitement telling us how lucky she felt. We left the happy couple posing for photos and continued towards Black Robin Farm past the visitor centre.

Turning left onto Long Down path which took us back to Belle Tout, we met an enormous bull who was not fazed by us at all. Far too busy surrounded by his lady cows. Back at the car park we visited the café for tea and cake before heading home.

The Ray and Sheldon Over 60’s Social Club meets this Friday from 2 to 4pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. It is the AGM and a singalong with Anne and Christine. The cost is £4 which includes refreshments and raffle. All welcome.

Disappointingly few people have asked for details about the 2024 Shoebox Appeal. There are leaflets in both All Saints, Herstmonceux and St Mary Magdelene, Wartling, churches or Pam can supply them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leaflets show what can go into a shoebox to ensure that a child in Eastern Europe will have something for Christmas. It does not need to cost much just to show we care. If you are unsure or feel that you cannot do a shoebox, you can donate a small amount to the sending of them or some items to go into a box.

There are usually about 50 sent. Organisers would encourage you to try, but they do need to be with Pam by 12 November for collection. For details contact Pam on 01323 833079 or pick up a leaflet.

David Calvert has been researching the origins of place names in the two parishes. I hope you have been following his most interesting research.

Now up to ‘Q,’ Quondam Forge (Wartling): The blacksmith’s forge in Boreham Street was on the north side of the road a little way past the turning to Boreham Lane. There are records referring to the property dating back to 1613. In 1701 a smithy is mentioned. I do not know who gave it the name Quondam. This is Latin meaning formerly or at one time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Relfe (W): This field on the west side of Wartling Road close to the bend by the church, shows distinct earthworks. It was long thought to be the site of earlier houses in the village, suggesting a shrunken village. A survey found no evidence of this but the earthworks correspond very closely to a map of 1683, which shows a house on the site.

This may still have stood in 1809 but it had gone by 1844. As to the name, no definite explanation can be given. There is no record of anyone of that name being connected to the site. It is just possible that it derives from the Old English reden, meaning a clearing but it would not explain the ‘l.’ Rocklands (W): At first sight this would appear to suggest a rocky area but early forms of the name show that it was land where there were many rooks, from the Old English hroc meaning rook. More next week. Thank you David.

All Saints Church will be holding a Stewardship Day from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, November 9.

Parishioners will be on hand to chat about the proposed renovations and about the range of activities the church offers the parish, to make available information about legacies, standing orders and gift aid or to receive one-off donations, may be see visitors can completely cover the carpet over the brass of Sir William Fiennes in the chancel with money (coins, paper or even Gift Aid envelopes).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Refreshments, including cake, will be available. The Church has had no parish priest in post since March 2023. Many people have worked hard to lead church services (and a weekly school assembly), arrange visiting priests for weddings etc, at the same time as continuing the prayer group, Bible studies and other activities.

Not only have parishioners been determined to carry on the routine worship, daily activities and maintenance of the church, but also committing to a programme of renovation for the Grade 1 listed church building itself. Repainting is long overdue, and there are other major works needed on lighting, heating, windows, gutters etc.

These are expensive. If you feel the existence of a medieval church at the end of an unlit lane, rather distant from the village centre, is irrelevant in your daily life, consider whether the church or its minister, might one day be more significant to you, a family member or friend, who might get married or if, sadly, you face a bereavement, or even just feel that somehow your life is not as joyful or complete as it might be.

If a church existing to serve the whole community seems to you like a vaguely good idea, then it is worth supporting. Churches receive no government funds. Each parish supports your church if you feel it is worth having. In spite of the vacancy, they still have to pay the diocese a large sum of money (known as the Parish Share) annually and have been struggling to make ends meet and to enable payment of this annual sum in full at the same time as continuing the necessary expenditure on heating, electricity etc and simultaneously trying to raise further funds for the major capital works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two weeks ago the Bowls Club members successfully completed re-turfing the pavilion end of the bowls green.

On Monday, October 21 at approximately 10.30pm, two individuals climbed into the Bowls Club area and vandalised a quarter of the new turf. It appears that they climbed over the fence by the playground.

The action of these two individuals is nothing short of vandalism. The incident is recorded on the CCTV footage. Two persons with backpacks can be seen. A joint investigation between the Bowls Club and the Parish Council is ongoing and a report has been filed with the police. If anyone has additional information please contact the Police, Bowls Club or Parish Council.

The corrective action will be carried out by the Bowls Club members at the earliest opportunity, however, it is feared that the destruction of the green so late in the year could, potentially, have a negative impact on the 2025 season.

x