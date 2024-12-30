Herstmonceux & Wartling Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WARM HUBS in Herstmonceux Parish have been organised by the Parish Council.

Local community and faith groups have been working together to provide a diary of winter Warm Hubs dates that are there to support the many residents who will be affected by the cost-of-living and energy crisis, making this winter even harder on people's health.

The Warm Hubs are diary dates in local venues, where people can drop-in, get warm, have a hot drink and be in the company of other people. The sessions will run from the Village Hall (Hailsham Road) Village Information Centre (Gardner Street) Free Church Hall (Chapel Row) and Men's Shed (Herstmonceux Castle) from Sunday, January 5 as follows: 5 January – Free Church Breakfast from 10am to 12noon in the Village Hall. Monday 6 – Vitality Villages Men’s Shed 10am to 1pm. Tuesday 7 Warm Friends at the Friends Meeting House from 10am to 1pm, Wednesday – Vitality Villages Men’s Shed from 10am to 4.30pm. Thursday 9 – Warm Cups at the Village Information Centre and Parish Council from 10am to 2pm, Friday 10 at All Saints Church 10am to 2pm.

SUNDAY SERVICES: All Saints, Herstmonceux: Sunday, January 5 - 11am Epiphany Family Service followed by bring and share lunch. St Mary Magdalene, Wartling: 8am Holy Communion. Community Breakfast is on Sunday, January 5 in Herstmonceux Village Hall any time between 10am to 12 midday. Open to all where there will be a complimentary Breakfast or brunch, a quiz and a place to meet new friends.

HERSTMONCEUX BOWLS CLUB is a small, active and friendly club seeking new members for its new season starting at the beginning of May 2025. No experience needed as free coaching and practice sessions are provided. Local Clubhouse within the Herstmonceux Recreation Grounds. Call Tony on 07790 908834 for an initial chat or email [email protected] for further information.

ORIGINS OF LOCAL PLACE NAMES is the subject of research by David Calvert in the two parishes. Windmill Hill (Wartling) - As far as the place name Windmill Hill is concerned, this was first recorded in 1587 so there must have been a mill there at that date and probably earlier. From court roll entries, there are references to a windmill in 1648 and again in 1709 when the miller was probably Thomas Reeves. I

n 1721, however, “land called Millards and site where windmill stood (my italics) occ. John Webb.” The house called Windmill Hill Place was built around 1720 for George Luxford, the lands having been in the Luxford family since 1648. So, the possibility is that the mill that gave its name to the settlement was most likely situated on, or very close to, the site of the present house. It would have been alongside the road from Herstmonceux to Boreham Street, which was diverted by George Luxford when his house was built.

The house later came into the possession of the Curteis family and one of them, writing in the early 20th century, stated that he objected to the house being called Windmill Hill Place, he said that, in his childhood, it had always been just Windmill Hill. White Friars (W) – This is the former restaurant situated on the corner of the main road and Wood Lane.

The land itself is mentioned in 1473. The house is dated to the mid-16th century or earlier. It was extensively altered around 1731. The property, which had originally been called Brenchley, was bought by Henry Montague Esq in 1729. He was a lawyer of Lincoln’s Inn. In 1752 when he gave an inscribed silver communion cup to Wartling Church, he described himself as a Master in Chancery. From that time, the house was known as Montague House. In 1792, it came into the possession of the Ashburnham Estate.

Later in the 19th century, it was bought with a view to converting it into a hotel. The name was changed to the White Friars, a change that roused the indignation of Herbert Curteis of Windmill Hill Place who snorted that it never had anything to do with friars, white or otherwise. This brings David to the end of his trawl through the placenames of the two parishes.

“There are names I have not mentioned, for a number of reasons. Some names are modern and others are obvious. Still others are for fields or properties that are not identifiable today.”

If David finds anything of interest in the future, we will hear about it. Thank you David.

THE VILLAGE INFORMATION CENTRE will reopen on Monday, January 6.

ANTIQUE & COLLECTORS FAIR: Sunday, January 5 from 8.45am to 1pm at Reid Hall, Boreham Street BN27 4SD on the A271 a mile south of Herstmonceux. This well-established Fair with 26 stalls is always busy with trade and public. Enquiries to 07816 643858.

BRICK LAKE FARM FISHERY held another fantastic event for its 2024 Festive Competition. Bacon rolls kicked off the day then all headed off for a relaxed and friendly competition on a three-fish ticket.

Fishing started off a little slowly but by 10am the first few anglers were starting to drift in having bagged up. Jacket potatoes were enjoyed at lunchtime with the final weigh in and raffle draws.

With first place going to Paul Mitchel with a bag weight of 9lb 1oz, second place was awarded to Rob Barden with 7lb 10oz, and the biggest fish of the day was caught by Pete Bridges at 5lb 9oz. A fantastic £350 was raised for Fishing for Schools so massive thanks to all who contributed and bought raffle prizes/tickets.

HERSTMONCEUX WALKING GROUP will next be meeting at Hailsham Leisure Centre at 10am for a walk with Lita on Sunday, January 12. If you would like to go along and be kept up to date call 07561 49311. Confirmed details of this walk will be posted next week.