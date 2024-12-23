Hey!Broadband celebrates milestone in Horsham, the first town it fitted ultrafast broadband with special Christmas offer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hey!Broadband is marking a special milestone this festive season as it celebrates its fourth anniversary in Horsham – the town where it first installed ultrafast broadband.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To thank the community for its support over the past four years, the internet service provider (ISP) is launching two exciting offers for new and existing customers to unwrap this Christmas – four months of free broadband for new customers, and a bonanza of Amazon vouchers for existing customers who refer new people to the service.

Hey!Broadband CEO Lourdes Saez, comments: “Horsham has been the heart of our journey from day one, and we’re incredibly proud to have been part of the community’s growth over the last four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This special offer is our way of saying thank you to the town that helped us get to where we are today. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the people who have supported us from the start, and we look forward to continuing to serve Horsham and beyond with the reliable, ultrafast broadband that makes everyday moments even better.”

Hey!Broadband Deal

The breakdown of Hey!Broadband’s festive deals is as follows:

New customers: Four months of free broadband

Horsham holds a special place in the hearts of Hey!Broadband. In 2020, the town became the very first location to experience its ultrafast, reliable broadband. Now, with over 4,000 satisfied customers in the area, Hey!Broadband is thanking local residents and businesses for its support with an exclusive holiday offer of four months of free broadband for all new customers who sign up during the promotion period.

To take advantage, customers should head to https://offer.heybroadband.co.uk/horsham/ to sign up and claim the offer.

Existing customers: Earn extra with referrals

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a thank you to the loyal customers who helped Hey!Broadband grow in Horsham, the ISP is introducing a ‘refer-a-friend’ promotion. Existing customers in the area can earn an additional £25 for every friend they refer, receiving a total of £75 in Amazon vouchers after their friend's cool-off period ends. Plus, the new customer will receive a £50 Amazon voucher as part of the deal.

Existing customers should look out for a Christmas card in their mailbox for details on how to refer friends and earn vouchers.