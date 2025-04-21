Heyshott celebrates playground grand opening with Easter Egg Hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special part of the community for many years, Heyshott Playground has had an exciting revamp at the beginning of the year. To celebrate, this Easter families turned out in force to celebrate the grand opening of the newly installed equipment on Saturday 19th.

Thanks to funding from the National Lottery, the long-standing playground has been enhanced with exciting, modern equipment designed to be fun for children of all ages and abilities.

More than 20 children and their families joined in the Easter Egg Hunt. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by Phillip Cummins (aged 11) officially opened the playground.

Phillip stated: “This playground has been a joy in my life, I always have so much fun here with my friends and family.”

Ribbon cutting in Heyshott Playground

Local residents attended the event, brought a feeling of community spirit to the day. Children explored the new features while parents and grandparents shared memories of the playground's history.

Laura Parry, committee member said: "This playground has been part of childhood memories in Heyshott for generations. With this new equipment, we’re ensuring it remains a place for fun, connection, and active play for years to come. We’re incredibly grateful to the National Lottery and to everyone who supports it for helping us make this happen.”

Heyshott Playground Committee would like to thank the National Lottery for their generous support, along with the volunteers, local businesses, and families who made the day such a success.