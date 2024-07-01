Higgidy partners with Treeapp to bring hundreds of new trees to Hassocks
This new initiative will bring Higgidy’s mission of being kind to people, its products and the planet to fruition, with the aim of enhancing tree survival rates, whilst also providing food and shelter for local wildlife.
A mix of seven different species such as Hornbeam, Crab Apple, and Wild Cherry will help secure habitats for many bird species, such as the Dunnock and Greenfinch, which are classified as Amber and Red, under the Birds of Conservation Concern.
Higgidy is joining a community of more than 1000 global partners in 14 countries who are working together to plant millions of trees around the world and are working with Treeapp’s local planting project in Sussex to bring vibrant new life to the local tree population
Sustainability is high on the agenda for Higgidy, who also support initiatives such as the British Hen Welfare Trust - creating a special Limited Edition Garlic roasted Broccoli and Mature Cheddar quiche, to raise awareness of the Trust’s mission to rehome their one millionth hen.
