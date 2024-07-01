Higgidy partners with Treeapp to bring hundreds of new trees to Hassocks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoreham based Higgidy have partnered with Treeapp to fund the planting of 770 trees across two locations on the South Downs, in Hassocks.

This new initiative will bring Higgidy’s mission of being kind to people, its products and the planet to fruition, with the aim of enhancing tree survival rates, whilst also providing food and shelter for local wildlife.

A mix of seven different species such as Hornbeam, Crab Apple, and Wild Cherry will help secure habitats for many bird species, such as the Dunnock and Greenfinch, which are classified as Amber and Red, under the Birds of Conservation Concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Higgidy is joining a community of more than 1000 global partners in 14 countries who are working together to plant millions of trees around the world and are working with Treeapp’s local planting project in Sussex to bring vibrant new life to the local tree population

Over 700 new trees planted in Hassocks.