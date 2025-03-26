High and Over viewpoint cleared of vegetation

Seaford Town Council has recently completed important vegetation clearance at High and Over for the benefit of residents and visitors.

The viewpoint at High and Over, near the William Rees Jefferys memorial (1872-1954), has been cleared of vegetation, to open the stunning and popular vista.

William Rees Jefferys played a crucial role in shaping the design and functionality of roads and highways in the UK. He was instrumental in establishing road numbering (M1, M2, A1, A2) and proposed the concept of an orbital road around London (the M25). Additionally, he advocated for tarmac as the best material for road surfaces.

Part of his vision included creating safe spots for travellers to pull over and enjoy breathtaking views. He funded over 70 of these "roadside rests" throughout the UK, including High and Over. Among them, the monument at High and Over stands as the largest and most significant plaque erected by William Rees Jeffreys.

Plaque erected by William Rees Jeffreys.

This project required Seaford Town Council to seek approval from Natural England, as it lies within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The Town Council is continuing to look into ways to enhance and protect this much-loved area of Seaford, and the next stage in this project will focus on improving the pathway further down the hill.

The Deputy Mayor of Seaford and Chair of Community Services Committee, Cllr Maggie Wearmouth has said: “Seaford residents are so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the country but we must never take such beauty for granted. Taking time out to appreciate nature is important for everyone.

The Town Council takes its responsibilities very seriously and is working hard with partner agencies to preserve and enhance our natural environment and its biodiversity."