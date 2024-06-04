High hopes for Drop 360 thrill-seeking fundraisers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daredevil fundraisers seeking their next adrenalin rush are invited to abseil from the peak of Brighton’s i360 in a bid to raise money for Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care.

Drop 360 involves an ascent in the Brighton i360 pod to a height of 138 metres where an expert team attaches your harness to the safety line system.

When it’s time to go, you’ll enjoy a controlled descent that leaves you hanging free in the open air, surrounded by seagulls and panoramic coastal views. The return to solid ground takes around five minutes, though it may feel longer!

Sophie Barton, events fundraiser at Guild Care, said: “Drop 360 is an out of this world experience, only for the bravest of adventurers who like heights! We’d love to hear from anyone who’d like to give this ultimate flying challenge a go to raise money for Guild Care as every donation makes a difference when it comes to being able to provide community services in and around Worthing.

Daredevil fundraisers are invited to abseil from Brighton's i360 for Guild Care on July 15.

“Signing up to Drop 360 as an individual, or for a tandem drop, will be exhilarating and certainly unforgettable experience. Raising money for charity at the same time makes it even more heart-warming!”

As a charity, Guild Care aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma. Guild Care supports more than 3,000 people each year to live well, enjoy life and love every day.

The charity has been providing support and care in the local community for more than 90 years through a wide range of community services supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.

Registrations for Drop 360 are now open for an initial donation of £50 and a commitment to raising a minimum for the charity of £250 per participant.

'Drop 360' takes place in July with single or tandem spaces now open for booking