High Sheriff of West Sussex visits L'Arche community for joyful Easter celebration

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, joined the L’Arche community in Bognor Regis for their remarkable ‘Hosanna’ Easter celebration – a musical and dramatic telling of the Easter story written by Anne Ward and adapted by Tjeerd Vonk.

L'Arche Bognor Regis is a vibrant community that has been supporting adults with learning disabilities since 1978. It is part of the International L’Arche federation with 11 communities in the UK and 160 communities in 37 countries of the world.

It is known for its warm and welcoming environment where individuals with and without learning disabilities share life together.

The performance of ‘Hosanna’ by Community members was both moving and uplifting. Afterwards the High Sheriff praised the performance.

Members of L'Arche community perform 'Hosanna'.

Dr Fooks said, “Every member of the community, residents, staff and volunteers, performed ‘Hosanna’ with joy and a deep sense of personal commitment.

"It has been a privilege to see this unforgettable presentation of the Easter story and I congratulate all involved.

"L’Arche is clearly a community that offers an exceptional quality of life to the people that live there.”