High Sheriff of West Sussex visits Sussex Cancer Fund to highlight urgent need for continued support in cancer services

Peter Finnigan, Relationship Manager, and David Witham, Fund Manager for the Sussex Cancer Fund, were pleased to host Dr Timothy John Charles Fooks, the new High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2025, on Wednesday, April 2nd. The visit provided a unique opportunity to showcase the work of the Sussex Cancer Fund, as well as to highlight the ongoing impact the charity has across the region.

During the visit, Dr Fooks was given a comprehensive tour of the Sussex Cancer Centre, including the Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Haematology departments. The visit focused on several key initiatives that the Sussex Cancer Fund has supported, including the recent relocation of the Haematology Unit to improved facilities. This project, made possible through funding from the Sussex Cancer Fund, has greatly enhanced the service offered to patients, creating a better environment for care.

One notable development highlighted during the tour was the creation of a new consulting room, which has transformed a previously disused corridor into a modern medical space. This new facility will allow for an additional 2,000 appointments each year, directly contributing to the reduction of waiting times for patients.

While the visit focused on the Sussex Cancer Centre in Brighton, the Sussex Cancer Fund provides support to cancer patients and healthcare facilities throughout the entire Sussex region. The charity continues to fund vital equipment, as well as holistic and practical patient services. Additionally, Sussex Cancer Fund plays a crucial role in supporting refurbishments at local cancer treatment centres and funding cutting-edge research.

David Witham, Sussex Cancer Fund Fund Manager & High Sheriff of West Sussex for 2025 is Dr Tim Fooks at the Sussex Cancer Centre, Brighton

Dr Fooks also had the opportunity to meet with staff from the centre, gaining valuable insights into the day-to-day workings of the hospital and the essential support services provided to patients.

Peter Finnigan, Relationship Manager for the Sussex Cancer Fund, shared, "It was fantastic to show Dr Fooks some of the positive impact that the Sussex Cancer Fund has made in the local community. The visit not only allowed us to demonstrate how we are supporting cancer patients through our recent projects, but also gave us a platform to raise our profile. There's still much work to be done, and we are incredibly grateful to Dr Fooks for taking the time to visit us and see the important work we are doing."

The Sussex Cancer Fund remains committed to improving the lives of cancer patients across Sussex, providing essential support in the form of treatment equipment, patient services, and funding for research. The charity is proud to be a trusted partner to local hospitals and healthcare providers, helping to ensure the best possible care for those facing cancer in our community.

For more information about the Sussex Cancer Fund and how you can support their vital work, please visit www.sussexcancerfund.co.uk.