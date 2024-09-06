Highreach charity continues to hit the heights at Liphook school

A charity specialising in residential breaks for children with disabilities is proving as popular as ever.

Highreach Holidays, which has been hosted by Highfield and Brookham School in Liphook for one week every August since 2018, welcomed 22 young holidaymakers from across Hampshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

And the delighted children took full advantage of the big, green space at their disposal as they revelled in a week of fun and engaging activities, laid on by the organisers, which dovetailed beautifully with a wealth of exciting day trips.

The visiting children, aged eight to 16 with physical and mental disabilities, revelled in trips to Hollycombe Steam, Paultons Park, a specialist horse riding centre and time on the beach at West Wittering near Chichester, as well as making full use of the woods, swimming pool, theatre, sports hall and library at Highfield and Brookham for a cool treasure hunt, brilliant bushcraft, a pulsating parade, dynamic drumming and dance workshops, and DJ Dunny’s dazzling disco.

This year’s holiday had an exotic ‘jungle’ theme, with Highfield and Brookham suitably bedecked with colourful posters and arty foliage while lovingly-crafted jungle animals such as giraffes took pride of place around the school.

And jungle activities at Butser Ancient Farm, near Petersfield, and the National Trust site of Polesden Lacey, near Dorking, got a roar of approval from the tigerish young holidaymakers, four of whom were sampling Highreach for the first time.

Deemed outstanding in all categories by Ofsted inspectors during its most recent inspection in 2022, Highreach was first hosted by the independent co-ed day and boarding school six years ago and each year half of the cost of the residential holiday is covered by ongoing fundraising within the school community.

Volunteering is another crucial way of keeping down costs, and this year 62 volunteers helped make the respite holiday not only possible but the big success that it was.

Thirty-two of the volunteers were former Highfield and Brookham pupils who described the experience as “rewarding”, adding that they were keen to continue their association with the invaluable charity as it gave them the chance to give something back having been privileged to have had the benefit of an independent school education.

And nine past and present members of staff were also involved during the week, including Highfield and Brookham owner and chairman Bill Mills.

Highfield and Brookham Head Suzannah Cryer said: "To witness the sheer joy of the children during such a brilliant week was truly heart-warming and leaves me full of delight for the children here on holiday with us and full of heartfelt admiration for the many volunteers who happily give up their time to ensure that the week runs smoothly and is a big success."