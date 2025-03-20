Hiking Kids UK: Inspiring the Next Generation of Adventurers

For many children, weekends are spent indoors, glued to screens or scrolling through social media. But for the families of Hiking Kids UK, weekends mean something very different—climbing mountains, exploring hidden caves, and trekking along dramatic coastlines.

Founded with a passion for getting children back into nature, Hiking Kids UK has already led over 30 thrilling events, helping young adventurers discover the magic of the great outdoors. From the rugged peaks of Snowdonia to the windswept shores of Cornwall, the group has tackled some of the UK’s most breathtaking landscapes, proving that adventure isn’t just for adults.

A Journey Beyond the Trails

What sets Hiking Kids UK apart is its mission: to inspire children to embrace outdoor challenges, build confidence, and develop a lifelong love of nature. The group welcomes families of all backgrounds and abilities, showing that you don’t have to be an experienced hiker to get started.

"Kids are naturally curious and full of energy," says one of the group’s organisers. "When you take them out into the wild, something incredible happens—they become more confident, more engaged, and more connected to the world around them."

Each event is designed to be more than just a walk. Children learn navigation skills, teamwork, and resilience, all while experiencing the joy of fresh air and open spaces. Parents, too, benefit from the sense of community, meeting like-minded families who share a love of the outdoors.

From First Steps to Big Summits

Not every child starts as a confident hiker. Many join the group having never climbed a hill before, let alone a mountain. But with encouragement and the right support, their confidence grows with every step.

One of the most memorable hikes saw a group of children, some as young as five, climbing their first mountain. As they reached the summit, a sense of pride and excitement filled the air. “I can’t believe we did it!” one child beamed, looking out over the vast landscape below. Moments like these capture the heart of Hiking Kids UK—proving that children are capable of more than they often realise.

Join the Adventure

Hiking Kids UK is more than just a hiking group; it’s a movement to bring childhood back to nature. Whether it’s scrambling up a rocky peak, wandering through ancient woodlands, or exploring eerie caves, each adventure offers a chance to learn, grow, and make lifelong memories.

For families eager to swap screen time for trail time, joining the community is easy. Simply search" Hiking Kids UK" on Facebook to connect with other adventurous families, find upcoming events, and start your journey into the wild.

So, what are you waiting for? Lace up your boots, pack a snack, and get ready to explore—the great outdoors is calling!

1 . Contributed Founder of Hiking Kids UK - Ashley Sykes Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Petworth Park 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed `Lake District 2025 Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Durdle Door 2024 Photo: Submitted