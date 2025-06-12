HILS and Age UK West Sussex Brighton & Hove bring the community together over afternoon tea to help combat loneliness during Loneliness Awareness Week

Health & Independent Living Support (HILS) and Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (AUKWSBH) partnered to host a special afternoon of social connection, food, and entertainment at AUKWSBH Lavinia House in Horsham. The event was held on Wednesday 11th June during Loneliness Awareness Week which runs from the 9th–15th June.

Members of the local community came together to enjoy a free afternoon tea, featuring a delightful selection of sandwiches and traditional scones served with clotted cream and jam. The treats were part of the HILS Tea Pack range, generously funded by donations from the Horsham Lions. The joyful atmosphere was further lifted by live musical entertainment from Graham who gives up his spare to entertain everyone and creates a lively and joyful environment for all who attended.

The event saw a fantastic turnout, with attendees not only enjoying good company but also benefiting from free blood pressure readings courtesy of the Prevention Assessment Team. In addition, local neighbourhood wardens stopped by to offer their support, reinforcing the sense of community spirit.

Rachel Pawley, Deputy Communications & Engagement Manager at HILS shared her thoughts on the success of the event:

Rachel Pawley from HILS and Hayley Dower from Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove

"It was wonderful to see so many members of the community come together at the AUKWSBH centre in Horsham to enjoy an afternoon of food and entertainment. Everyone was in great spirits, and for some, it was their first visit to the centre.

Events like this are essential for encouraging people to connect, meet new friends, and simply have a good time.”

Hayley Dower, Senior Community Developer at AUKWSBH added:

“We wanted to hold an event for older people to come together, have fun and connect with one another and we’re so pleased we could do this this with the assistance of HILS.

Prevention Assessment Team taking blood pressure and offering health advice.

There’s a real need to combat loneliness in our communities and we hope to see the attendees return and pick up any social connections they’ve made today.

We couldn’t have delivered such a fantastic afternoon without the dedication of our AUKWSBH volunteers, whose hard work helped make it a great success."

This event highlighted the importance of social connection, reducing loneliness, and creating welcoming spaces for people to come together. With such a positive response from all the attendees, it is clear that community gatherings like these play a vital role in helping to support individuals.

HILS operates the meals on wheels service for West Sussex County Council. Residents across West Sussex can access this vital support service on a flexible basis. To learn more, visit hils-uk.org, call 0330 2000 103 or email [email protected] .

Attendees enjoying their afternoon tea.

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove improve the lives of older people, offering services and activities to help keep people healthy, independent, informed and connected. To learn more, visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected].