HILS meals on wheels supports Dementia Action Week with a focus on nutrition

As part of Dementia Action Week (May 19-25), Health & Independent Living Support (HILS) the UK’s largest not-for-profit meals on wheels provider, is highlighting the importance of good nutrition for people living with dementia.

Dementia Action Week, led by the Alzheimer’s Society, encourages communities to take action to improve the lives of those affected by dementia. To help support those living with dementia and their families, HILS is sharing practical advice on how to help people with dementia eat well, addressing common challenges such as difficulties with cutlery, distraction at mealtimes, changes in taste, and trouble recognising food.

Recognising the crucial role nutrition plays in overall health, HILS recommends offering small, frequent meals and nourishing drinks like milkshakes or milky coffee throughout the day. To assist clients in focusing on their meals, HILS Community Team Members can plate meals up on plain plates and prepare cutlery to encourage easier eating. For those with a reduced appetite, the service offers high-energy meals designed to provide essential nutrients even in small portions.

Changes in taste are also common among people with dementia. HILS suggests trying new foods and adding sweeter chutneys or sauces to savoury meals. Desserts are always encouraged, even if a main meal hasn’t been finished, as it is more important that they are eating something. Where needed, HILS tailors menus based on individual preferences, allergies, or specific dietary needs, including vegetarian, kosher, Asian, halal, gluten-free, and sugar-reduced options.

HILS Community Team Member with meals on wheels client

The service also supports those with dysphagia, a condition that makes swallowing difficult. HILS offers a specially designed texture-modified meal range, including pureed (Level 4), minced and moist (Level 5), and soft and bite-sized (Level 6) meals, helping clients enjoy food safely and comfortably.

Meals are delivered hot to clients’ homes between 11am and 2pm, 365 days a year. Alongside each delivery, HILS Community Team Members conduct a wellbeing and safety check, offering peace of mind to families and helping clients remain safe and supported in their own homes.

HILS operates the meals on wheels service for West Sussex County Council. Residents across West Sussex can access this vital support service on a flexible basis.

To learn more, visit hils-uk.org or call 0330 2000 103.