His Place (Hastings) calls for support to keep serving the community this winter

The café and community services want to be open more hours this winter and to provide a warm space service which in the past has been covered by grant funding. With the current challenges with the kitchen floor repairs and the temp work to protect the roof gulley this is a challenge as insurance is not covering these works.

Based in Robertson Street, Hastings, His Place Charity provides a safe, welcoming environment for everyone who wishes to go in, including the vulnerable, isolated and lonely members of the community, refugees, disabled and carers. From hot meals and wellbeing activities to friendship and support groups, the charity is a lifeline for many—particularly as the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices deepen the struggles faced by local people.

With demand for services growing, His Place is determined to extend its opening hours this winter, offering a safe space service again on top of its usual café and community services which offer warmth, food and companionship to those affected by isolation, anxiety and financial hardship. However, urgent repairs to the kitchen floor which until it’s removed the insurance company will not confirm if they will pay for the repairs and the pressure of escalating heating and electricity bills threaten to stand in the way of these plans. Even with the funds coming in from Henry Ward Hall fundraising stream the charity must keep its food and engagement costs to a minimum to ensure the community can attend. The over heads per month are at a min of £2500 which is met totally independently as the charity is not supported by donors or ongoing grants. This is only the 2nd time in its 29-year history that His Place has looked to the wider community for help. The last time being 2019 when they were raising match funding costs for the building repairs to Robertson Street side, with a 6-week window they had of closure due to windows risk of falling out, they were saved thanks to the generosity of the community and other charities.

His Place Charity provide a community church, café and community centre and Henry Ward Hall entertainment space as it’s community outreach services for our town folk and people throughout East Sussex and beyond.

Nicola Roper, Fundraiser and Trustee, explains: "We are a volunteer led organisation, and we see first-hand the impact of isolation and poverty on people’s lives. For some, His Place is the only warm, welcoming space they will experience in a week, for some people we are the only place they feel able to enter and that is partly due to us having no windows in the café aiding the reduction of paranoia and anxiety. We want to open longer and help more people, but to do this we urgently need help with the costs of floor repairs and upgrading our community kitchen so it can serve the café, Henry Ward Hall and Community Hires as well as being a more functional space. The building has been on the Heritage at Risk register for many years, we brought the building outright in 2014 never expecting It to take so long to raise funds through grants and our own efforts to sort the restoration repairs and damage that dates back to the 1987 storm. We are determined and are now looking to the wider community to sign up and help with the big fundraising task.

His Place is now calling on local people, businesses and organisations to donate whatever they can to support these essential needs. Every gift—large or small—will help ensure the charity can continue to provide warmth, food and friendship through the winter months.

How to Help

Donations can be made via https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/HisPlaceHastings Businesses interested in sponsoring or partnering with His Place are encouraged to get in touch directly at [email protected] or by calling 01424 523501 / 07944166351

1 . Contributed 'His Place' main entrance on Robertson Street, Hastings. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed OSIBISA performance 4th July part of the Hastings Jazz Festival Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Rosie the parrot our regular visitor to the cafe. Rosie talks a lot and is much loved member of the His Place family. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed His Place Cambridge Road entrances are wheelchair accessible using our roller ramp. Photo: Submitted