Historic Deluxe Bingo Hastings is hiring ahead of grand reopening this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Hastings' most recognisable landmarks is preparing for a major comeback – and it’s looking for new team members to be part of the relaunch.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deluxe Bingo Hastings, which closed in February 2023 after more than 40 years as a seafront staple, is set to reopen in June 2025 following a significant refurbishment. Now part of the Godden Gaming Organisation, the venue is actively recruiting for several key positions, including Assistant Manager, Bingo Host, and Catering Supervisor.

The reopening marks a new era for the iconic venue, which originally opened as a bingo hall in the late 20th century and has welcomed thousands of customers since 2013 under the Deluxe brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're growing, and it's an exciting time to join our team,” said Ileana Danescu, General Manager of Deluxe Bingo Hastings. “Our team is the backbone of our success, and we're looking for talented individuals to help us continue to thrive.”

Ileana Danescu, General Manager of Deluxe Bingo Hastings, pictured with local resident Lisa Hills and her friends - Lisa won £2,000 during a Bingo Express Link session at Deluxe in March 2025.

Roles Now Open:

Bingo Host

40+ hours per week

£12.50 per hour / £13.00 (night rate)

This role focuses on customer interaction and delivering the lively, welcoming experience Deluxe is known for. Applicants with strong people skills, customer service experience, or a background in bingo are encouraged to apply.

Catering Supervisor

The Deluxe Bingo Hastings hosted an Easter party over the Bank Holiday weekend, drawing a great turnout from local residents.

40+ hours per week

£13.50 per hour / £14.00 (night rate)

A great fit for those with catering experience and a commitment to quality service. Previous experience in hospitality or within a bingo venue is beneficial.

Assistant Manager

40+ hours per week

£13.50 per hour / £14.00 (night rate)

Ideal for candidates with prior management experience in a bingo or leisure environment. The role includes overseeing daily operations and supporting the wider growth of the Palace Amusements High Street business.

Jeremy Godden, Director of the Godden Gaming Organisation, said:

Deluxe Bingo Hastings is now hiring ahead of its much-anticipated grand opening this June, offering local jobseekers the chance to be part of the team bringing a beloved Hastings landmark back to life.

“The Deluxe has always been more than just a bingo hall - it’s a place people remember, a real part of Hastings’ story. We’re proud to be bringing it back, not just as a venue, but as a community hub where people can come together and have fun. For anyone thinking about joining the team, it’s a great time to get involved - working at the Deluxe means being part of something special on the seafront.”

A Building with Deep Roots

The Deluxe building is no stranger to reinvention. Originally built in 1820 as part of the historic Pelham Place development, it later became a cinema and music hall. In 1969, Harry Symonds purchased the then-derelict building and transformed it into a bingo and amusement venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the 1970s, the Deluxe had become one of the most popular bingo spots in town. It remained a vibrant part of Hastings’ seafront for decades before closing in early 2023. The upcoming reopening signals a renewed chapter in its long-standing connection to the community.

How to Apply

Interested applicants can express their interest by emailing a CV to: [email protected]

As preparations for the June reopening continue, the recruitment drive offers local jobseekers the chance to join a well-established organisation during a time of growth and transformation.