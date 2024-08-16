Historic England to Celebrate Rural and Coastal Working-Class Heritage in the South East

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

• Rural and coastal community and heritage organisations are invited to apply for funding through Historic England’s Everyday Heritage grants programme, celebrating working class histories • Historic England will fund new projects to explore untold stories and celebrate the people and places at the heart of our history • Launched in 2022, the Everyday Heritage grants programme has already supported over 100 projects, celebrating fascinating stories from across England • Applications open on 16 August and close on 7 October • To apply, visit https://historicengland.org.uk/everydayheritage/

Today (Friday 16 August), Historic England announces new funding for its Everyday Heritage grants programme, celebrating working class histories. This time, with a focus on buildings or places in rural and coastal locations.

From Worthing to Whitstable and the High Weald, grants will be available to fund community-led and people-focused projects across the South East that aim to further the nation’s collective understanding of the past. They will need to focus on heritage that links people to overlooked historic places, with a particular interest in recognising and celebrating working class histories.

So far, the Everyday Heritage grant programme has funded extraordinary projects across the South East, from the history of the Parker Pens factory in Newhaven, East Sussex to researching the stories of people buried in the neglected Horton Cemetery on the outskirts of Epsom, Surrey.

Seaside postcard of Bexhill

Now Historic England is inviting groups to explore some of the hidden histories of rural locations such as villages, hamlets, farmland, and moors, alongside coastal locations including the seaside, docks, piers and cliffs.

Launched in 2022, the programme has already funded over 100 projects to a total of £1.8 million, celebrating fascinating untold stories from across England. Each grant awarded so far has left lasting legacies for the communities involved.

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “The Everyday Heritage grants programme helps to uncover forgotten or overlooked stories that have been at the heart of working class communities so that they can be properly celebrated by future generations.

“I am delighted that people living in our many diverse rural and coastal towns and villages will have this opportunity to shine a spotlight on the stories and places that matter to them.”

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive, Historic England, said: “Heritage is all around us – it’s the pubs, factories, football clubs and council estates where most people have lived, worked and played for hundreds of years. But often the stories of ordinary people and places aren’t included in the history records and memories of their extraordinary impact on history fade away.

“This programme is all about funding community-led projects that will recognise and celebrate the lives of ordinary people. Over the past few years, projects have surpassed our expectations and now we hope that by focusing on rural and coastal heritage we can help communities uncover even more forgotten histories for us all to learn from and enjoy.”

Previous projects in the South East funded by Everyday Heritage grants

Parker Pens: The Working Class Oral Histories of Newhaven Town by Press Play Films is bringing together different generations to uncover the rich working-class history of Newhaven's renowned Parker Pen factory. Having started life in a few ex-army huts, it gradually became one of the largest and most technically advanced pen factories in Europe. The once-thriving site had a 1,200-strong workforce, but after gradual dismantling, the factory was demolished in 2014. More than 20 former Parker employees are set to have their oral histories recorded and and primary schoolchildren will create short stop-motion animations in clay about this local history. The project will encourage intergenerational understanding of Newhaven's community heritage and industrial past, before these memories disappear.

Out of Sight, Out of Mind was created by the Friends of Horton Cemetery to bring dignity and respect to the memory of the many mental health patients who died within the Epsom Cluster of asylums between 1899 and 1955. Over the course of the project, volunteer researchers searched local archives and resources to identify and write the stories of those buried in the neglected graveyard on the outskirts of Epsom, Surrey. They found images, birth and marriage records, and crowd-sourced information to tell the stories of these individuals and the lives they had led. The group also planted more than 1000 painted ceramic flowers, created by the public and schoolchildren during arts and therapy craft workshops, to mark World Mental Health Day.

Ponswood Stories by Lifesize CIC is focusing on co-creating a topical radio show with learning disabled participants with connections to the Parchment Trust. The show will feature stories about the history of Ponswood industrial estate in St Leonards-on-Sea, where the Trust’s Co-operative centre is based. Established in the 1960s, Ponswood was the first industrial estate in St Leonards and was home to electronic companies such as Kolster-Brandes and Phillips. Today, the estate continues to be a key place of work for many local people. The project will enable learning disabled participants to learn more about their immediate surroundings, and the place it has played in the lives of people in the local area and beyond.

You can learn more about some of the past projects across the country that Historic England has funded here.

Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories is one of the cultural projects Historic England is delivering to shine a light on the diversity of the nation’s heritage.

How to Apply

Historic England is inviting community and heritage organisations across the country to apply for grants of up to £25,000 through its Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories.

Each project should enable people to share untold stories about the places where they live, encouraging communities to examine and tell their own stories in their own ways.

Applications open on Friday 16 August and close on Monday 7 October.

For more information visit https://historicengland.org.uk/everydayheritage/

Inclusive Heritage Advice Hub

Historic England has just launched a new online Inclusive Heritage Advice Hub. This is part of our commitment to supporting the heritage sector to become more diverse, to engage a wider range of people with heritage, and to recognise and celebrate a more inclusive heritage. The Hub contains digestible information for any organisation working with heritage who want guidance on making their work as diverse and inclusive as possible and will be useful to applicants applying to this grant. Case Studies of the successful projects from this round of the grants will be showcased on here.

Visit the Advice Hub here.