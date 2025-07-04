Historic farm building restoration wins Heritage Trust Award

An exciting new historic building restoration project in Chichester Harbour National Landscape has been recognised with a Heritage Trust award.

North Barn at Itchenor Park Farm, won the commercial category in the recent Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2025. The awards celebrate excellence in architecture, conservation, and craftsmanship across Sussex and the best in new design, rejuvenation projects, and traditional skills.

The North Barn project began in August 2024 with the support of the Chichester Harbour Conservancy. The Conservancy Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) team worked alongside the landowner and his architect, Alex Hall from Douglas Briggs Partnership, to apply for a FiPL Historic Building Restoration Grant to support the building restoration.

Michelle Rossiter, Chichester Harbour Conservancy Farming Programme Manager, said, “ We are delighted to have successfully secured a Historic Building Restoration Grant to enable this building to be restored. The Chichester Harbour Conservancy team work with local farmers on projects which support the FiPL Themes of Climate, Nature, People and Place. This project has been an amazing success story that has bought together a talented team of skilled contractors and crafts people The historic legacy of this building is now secured for future generations to enjoy.”

North Barn restoration aerial view

The North Barn project featured the restoration of a Grade II* listed 18th Century barn, originally build for the third Duke of Richmond. Structural and weatherproofing repairs were undertaken, alongside the removal of intrusive modern elements and reinstatement of original architectural features. The project carefully balanced heritage conservation with ecological sensitivity, including provision for protected bat species.

The project was overseen by architect, Alex Hall working with lead heritage contractors Pinnacle Works Ltd who carried out the restoration works.

Dave Holcombe Director of Pinnacle Works Ltd said, “We’re incredibly proud to have been part of this special project. At Pinnacle Works, we have a deep respect for architectural legacy and take great pride in carefully restoring heritage buildings with craftsmanship and care. This award is a true testament to the hard work of our team and the wider group of professionals who came together to make the North Barn project such a success. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to have played our part in this project."

On visiting the project site, the Sussex Heritage Trust judges said,

North Barn restored interior

“This is why we do this! Wonderful to see an historic building preserved and repurposed for the next chapter in its story. Public engagement via the grant is a real plus point.”

A secure future

The barn has been sensitively restored, ensuring long-term sustainability, structural integrity, and historic character preservation. The building works were completed to schedule and within budget.

The restored barn is now being occupied by an agricultural charity who collects and supplies excess food produce to local food banks. The Building, now restored, begins a new chapter helping the local community.

Read more about Farming in Protected Landscapes (FiPL) at www.conservancy.co.uk