Historic festival takes flight in Storrington

On 5-5-2025 Storrington, together with the Knepp Estate, celebrated its new status as the 16th Stork Village in a European Network of Stork Villages. There have been no such awards anywhere in Europe for nearly a decade, so it is a huge honour to be the only area in the UK to be designated. https://www.storkvillages.net

The inaugural ‘White Stork and Nature Revival’ festival on bank holiday Monday was a truly momentous event enjoyed across the generations. Hosted by the Storrington & Sullington Parish Council, this historic event has been instrumental in forging links with the Knepp ‘White Stork Project’. Businesses around town are now featuring the live storks webcam in their shops and cafés https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0liN8AzykQ. People find it mesmerising to follow the development of these enigmatic birds. We are building a community who care, love and engage with the storks. At its heart, this award is the spark of community interest in the White Stork as an emblem for nature recovery, building nature connections and corridors for them to forage and thrive.

The stork colony in Knepp, just south of Horsham, is part of the White Stork Project which first got going in 2016. This is an initiative to rebuild a wild breeding population in the UK. White storks have been extinct here for centuries. As success with this project grows and more chicks fledge, storks will soon be searching for pastures new. Knepp Wildland and Storrington are only a few miles apart as the stork flies. Storrington lies at the foot of the South Downs, protected by the National Park and is next to internationally designated habitats. Storks and wetlands belong together - the White Stork is an ambassador for the protection and restoration of wetlands, wet meadows and pastures.

Storrington’s name can be traced back in history to Estorchetone meaning the abode/town of storks. The village sign, the local museum and Parish Council all have storks as its emblem. Storrington was thus the obvious choice for Knepp to partner with as a stork village. Parish Council representatives and villagers alike embraced the collaboration with Knepp, and hundreds of people showed up on a cold and windy day to be part of the celebrations. People loved all the folky entertainment, the nature activities, the enriching and inspiring talks. A summer festival has rarely felt such a calm, gentle buzz of personal engagement and excitement.

Storrington takes flight

Storrington knows that being part of the European Stork Villages Network will be a game-changer for the village, tourism and business interests. For Knepp and its partners too, its reach will be extended beyond the current boundaries into the local community. We are entwined in a commitment to draw in ‘everyone’ to engage with the nature crisis in ways never imagined before. We are all citizens who care about thriving wildlife, with the White Stork taking centre-stage as a charismatic icon for revival. A high-quality environment sustains all of life, bringing hope for the future.

Article by Viviane Doussy, Storrington resident