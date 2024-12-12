Historic pub, The Pump House, reopens with a fresh new look

The Pump House, Brighton officially reopened this Winter following an extensive four-week refurbishment, giving the iconic pub an exciting new look.

The pub has been given a facelift while keeping its traditional look and feel inside. Changes include a newly decorated dining area and bar, brand new sitting areas and the installment of additional TVs to show all the upcoming sporting events.

The Pump House is renowned for being one of the oldest and most historic buildings in Brighton. Guests love to admire the stone fireplace that bears the initials of Miss Elliot who bought the building in 1766.

Guests can tuck into all the pub classics, a chicken and ham pie, classic fish and chips and prime steak burgers, as well as a delectable range of Sunday roasts to delight discerning guests.

Along with the new food menu, guests will also be greeted with an extensive drinks’ menu, boasting a wide selection of craft beers, ciders and cocktails.

Speaking about the refurbishment, General Manager Adi Bodeci at The Pump House said: “The refurb has made the Pub look amazing”.

Following the extensive refurbishment and significant investment made at the pub, 7 new jobs have been created for the local area, with the team now ready to pour pints and serve delicious food to guests.