Historical Notes: latest Battle and District Historical Society talk is on Napoleon

Battle and District Historical Society This month’s talk is ‘Napoleon’s Obsession: Invasion of England’ by Brig Hugh Willing at 7.30 pm on Thursday 15 May, in the Wynne Room, Battle Memorial Hall.

Date for the diary: ‘James Burton: a zealous investigator in Egypt of its antiquities’ by Stephen Howard Gray at 7.30 pm on Thursday 19 June, Battle Memorial Hall.

Further details of the 2024/5 session are available on the Society’s website.

If you are interested in joining the Society, why not contact Jeremy Field, the Society’s Membership Secretary via [email protected].

Battle Museum of Local History

In addition to the talks, there are monthly newsletters and opportunities to join other activities eg Research and Reading Groups and members are also encouraged to volunteer for projects, such as the digitising of the Society’s archives, and to write for our virtual library, Collectanea, which is accessible via the Society’s website.

Online book sales: you can now buy BDHS books direct from the Society via its website wwww.battlehistorysociety.com. The Society will aim to dispatch books by post within 5 working days from receipt of the order for a standard postal charge of £2.85 per order. The Society’s books are also available from Rother Books.

The History Society now has its very own Facebook page. You can find it at https://www.facebook.com/BattleHistorySociety or by searching for Battle and District Historical Society when logged into your Facebook account. Why not check it out?

Battle Museum

The Museum will be opening for the new season on Monday 31 March 2025. There are still vacancies, so you are interested in volunteering this season, please contact John Southam at [email protected] or on 07759 201867.