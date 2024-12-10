Historical notes: next meeting of Battle and District Historical Society

Battle and District Historical Society The next talk is ‘Heritage Crime’ by Daryl Holter at 7.30 pm on Thursday 16 January 2025 in the Wynne Room, Battle Memorial Hall.

Date for the diary: ‘Hancox Home for Male Inebriates’ by Jacob Smith at 7.30 pm on Thursday 20 February.

Further details of the 2024/5 session are available on the Society’s website.

If you are interested in joining the Society, why not contact Jeremy Field, the Society’s Membership Secretary via [email protected].

Battle Museum of Local History

In addition to the talks, there are monthly newsletters and opportunities to join other activities eg Research and Reading Groups and members are also encouraged to volunteer for projects, such as the digitising of the Society’s archives, and to write for our virtual library, Collectanea, which is accessible via the Society’s website.

Online book sales: you can now buy BDHS books direct from the Society via its website wwww.battlehistorysociety.com. The Society will aim to dispatch books by post within 5 working days from receipt of the order for a standard postal charge of £2.85 per order. The Society’s books are also available from Rother Books.

The History Society now has its very own Facebook page. You can find it at https://www.facebook.com/BattleHistorySociety or by searching for Battle and District Historical Society when logged into your Facebook account. Why not check it out?

Battle Museum

If you are thinking about something different to do in the New Year, why not consider volunteering at the Museum? The Museum may be closed for the winter but there is plenty of work that is being done in preparation and new volunteers are always welcome!

If you are interested in volunteering with them for next season, please contact the Museum via its website www.battlemuseum.com.