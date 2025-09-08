History of the harbour and the beach at Hastings

A striking feature of the Hastings foreshore is that there is now much more beach near the harbour than there was a few years ago. Until 2018 the sea would come up to the edge of Pelham Place car park in a gale, but following the restoration of the harbour arm in that year it has become a long walk from the car park to the sea.

The restored arm is only half of the harbour originally planned for Hastings in the early 1890s. The scheme died an early death because of a damning report from a specialist engineer published in April 1898. Sir Douglas Fox 1898 condemned the design of the partly-built harbour and said improvements would cost far more than was in its budget.

The launcher of the harbour plan was Old Town grocer and Tory councillor Richard Idenden. He and some other Hastings businessmen in early 1896 had made available £200,000 of bonds to pay for the construction of a 24 acre two-armed harbour, with landing stages, wharves, railways and offices. But fund-raising advertisements had the deceptive heading 'Borough of Hastings', giving the impression that Hastings Council was running the scheme, which it was not.

There was also widespread local opposition to the plan because there would not generate enough trade, it would cause problems for the fishing industry and it would almost certainly silt up.

The 1896 plan for the harbour.

Nevertheless, work began on 1st June 1896. But in following months it emerged that only £81,000 had been raised via the bonds, so on 16 June 1897 a ‘foundation stone’ was laid in a big publicity ceremony, and a month later another misleading appeal was made. This brought the total raised to £118,400, but this was still far from enough, and work came to a halt at the end of 1897.

The harbour promoters then made repeated attempts over the following years to restart construction, but always unsuccessfully, as they could not raise the cash. They were not helped by the national newspaper the Financial Times, which condemned the whole harbour scheme on several occasions. It severely criticised the underhand way the project had been misrepresented as a municipal undertaking, and the manner in which promises to bondholders were broken. In short, the Financial Times thought the harbour venture was ‘extremely hazardous … disastrous… and a piece of grievous stupidity’. It was also condemned for being too far from the station, and the roads were bad.

The highly-damaging Fox report of 1898 was a clear warning that the boat was sinking. The crew struggled on but had to finally abandon ship in May 1911 when a large section of the harbour arm capsized, proving it was badly made and could never be completed. The arm had been constructed in 28 sq feet blocks of concrete which were poorly joined together, and over the following decades many of the blocks fell over, creating large holes in the arm. In the mid-1980s attempts were made to fill the gaps by joining concrete lattices and interlocking concrete blocks call stabbits. These were all short-life failures, but the large-scale reconstruction of 2018 is of much higher quality.

But the 2018 rebuild created problems as well as solving them. The shingle accumulating on the west side is providing defence from the sea, but it is also covering the end of the water outfall pipe opposite Albert Road. This pipe contains the Priory Stream that runs under the town centre from Alexandra Park, and previous problems with it have caused severe flooding in the town centre. Another problem is that the filling of the big gaps in the harbour arm has halted the longshore drift of shingle, from west to east, and so the cliffs from Rock-a-Nore to Pett Level are now not protected by shingle and are suffering from significant erosion.

The full story of the Hastings harbour disaster is in my book Fishermen of Hastings, on sale in the Fishermen’s Museum, plus some details on my website www.hastingshistory.net/hastings-chronicle.