History of Uckfield school which closed last year is explored in new book

First comes the launch of a book about Holy Cross School which will be available for the first time at the Holy Cross Spring Festival on Luxford Field on May 10. After that the booklet will be available from Uckfield Heritage in Bridge Cottage and their shop in Bell Walk.

Holy Cross School finally closed after serving Uckfield for about 175 years. The booklet contains text and pictures as well as QR codes giving access to video clips.

Saxon Saturday is a joint event staged between Uckfield Heritage and the Uckfield Bonfire and Carnival Society. Members of the Bonfire Society will be in Bridge Cottage from 10am-3pm on Saturday, May 17 giving an impression of what it was like to have lived in the town during the Saxon period, (approximately 410-1066AD.) Entry is free.