HO HO HO, bring all the family to the festive fun of the Haywards Heath Christmas Festival!

Haywards Heath Town Council are asking residents to save the date for the Haywards Heath Christmas Festival which will take place on Saturday 23rd November, from 1pm onwards in South Road and The Orchards shopping centre.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, says: “We are delighted to relaunch our town’s Christmas Festival for 2024. This will be such a fun filled afternoon of family entertainment and Christmas shopping opportunities, which will culminate with the countdown and switch on of the town’s Christmas Lights."

The Haywards Heath Christmas Festival community event will take place in partnership between the Town Council and The Orchards, and will span South Road (which will be pedestrianised for the day) and the Orchards Shopping Centre.

The event will be full of festive fun and will feature a packed programme of entertainment on the stage including performances from local choirs, bands and dance performances. Funfair rides and food stalls will be available, together with festive strolling characters, a balloon modeller and a visit by Father Christmas and his friends to The Orchards Christmas Grotto. Face painting and fun children’s activities will be available during the afternoon.

Everyone welcome to the Haywards Heath Christmas Festival!

The Mayor continues: "The Haywards Heath Christmas Festival will create a buzzy street vibe with a variety of stalls offering an array of opportunities to buy and browse Christmas gift ideas, from not-for-profit groups to small local businesses. We will also be including a fun Christmas Trail for children, which will include a small prize for all entries completed!

"Gather all your family and friends and join us for the return of our fun festive Haywards Heath Christmas Festival.”