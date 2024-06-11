Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holidaymakers at the Royal Norfolk Hotel in Bognor Regis have been helping lonely older people while enjoying a relaxing break at the same time.

Specialist holiday company, Alfa Travel, which runs the Regency seafront hotel, is helping charity, Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 and over who may be isolated.

So far, it has raised £25,000 from guests and passers-by taking part in fun days at its 24 leisureplexes throughout the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four holidaymakers, including one from the Royal Norfolk, have won £250 travel vouchers in monthly draws during the ‘Re-engage Days’ which include jukebox karaoke and stand-up bingo.

Alfa Travel staff at a Re-engage Day.

Emma Russell, managing director at Alfa Travel, which specialises in holidays for those aged 65 and over, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with a charity that supports a cause that’s been so close to our hearts for such a long time.

"As the UK’s only employee-owned travel group, we view our customers as extensions of our own Alfa Travel family, so it’s important to us that we work with a charity that best benefits our customers.

“Our Re-engage nights have proved incredibly popular with lots of passers-by joining-in. It’s been a great experience for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One holidaymaker at the Royal Norfolk, said: “Re-engage sounds like a fantastic charity. So many older people are lonely, it’s great we can help by having fun playing these games while we’re on holiday.”

Re-engage, which aims to reduce loneliness and isolation among those aged 75 and over, runs free monthly tea parties, call befriending services and gently activity groups throughout the UK.