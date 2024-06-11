Holidaymakers at Bognor hotel lend a helping hand to lonely older people
and live on Freeview channel 276
Specialist holiday company, Alfa Travel, which runs the Regency seafront hotel, is helping charity, Re-engage, which supports those aged 75 and over who may be isolated.
So far, it has raised £25,000 from guests and passers-by taking part in fun days at its 24 leisureplexes throughout the UK.
Four holidaymakers, including one from the Royal Norfolk, have won £250 travel vouchers in monthly draws during the ‘Re-engage Days’ which include jukebox karaoke and stand-up bingo.
Emma Russell, managing director at Alfa Travel, which specialises in holidays for those aged 65 and over, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with a charity that supports a cause that’s been so close to our hearts for such a long time.
"As the UK’s only employee-owned travel group, we view our customers as extensions of our own Alfa Travel family, so it’s important to us that we work with a charity that best benefits our customers.
“Our Re-engage nights have proved incredibly popular with lots of passers-by joining-in. It’s been a great experience for everyone.”
One holidaymaker at the Royal Norfolk, said: “Re-engage sounds like a fantastic charity. So many older people are lonely, it’s great we can help by having fun playing these games while we’re on holiday.”
Re-engage, which aims to reduce loneliness and isolation among those aged 75 and over, runs free monthly tea parties, call befriending services and gently activity groups throughout the UK.
Kitty Blackwell, the charity’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “With the exceptional demand for Re-engage’s free services, we’re grateful for the support of companies like Alfa Travel so we can continue supporting as many older people as possible struggling with loneliness.”