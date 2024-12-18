Holmhurst St Mary welcome councillors and officers from council's housing taskforce

Councillors and officers from Hastings Borough Council’s Housing Taskforce have visited Holmhurst St Mary, where Southern Housing are delivering affordable homes in partnership with Thakeham Partnerships Limited, the council and Homes England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new homes all have air source heat pumps and there will be electric car charging points for every house and shared provision for the flats. The surface water drainage scheme is based on sustainable drainage principles, so the site will be environmentally conscious.

Set in extensive areas of woodland and public open space, the development also includes a unique opportunity to restore and reinstate a Grade 2 listed statue of Queen Anne, with landscaping to showcase the monument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unveiled to the public in 1713, the statue was designed by Sir Christopher Wren and installed at St Paul’s Cathedral; a replica can now be found there. At some point thereafter, the original was bought and installed in Holmhurst St Mary by Victorian writer Augustus Hare.

Councillors and officers from Hastings Borough Council's Housing Taskforce at Holmhurst St Mary

The statue has been transported back to London, where restoration works are being undertaken by a specialist stonemason. We anticipate this being returned by spring 2025.

There will be 104 homes for affordable rent and 104 shared ownership homes. Some residents have already moved in, with the rest of the development due to be occupied gradually, before the final home is completed towards the end of 2025.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and community wellbeing, said: “It was great to visit this site as part of our continued tour of new homes in the borough. It is really exciting to see the different elements to this site, including the fascinating history of the Queen Anne statue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased that Southern have capped the rent at local housing rate so these homes will be truly affordable for their new residents, who I am looking forward to meeting.”

Luke Chandler, director of delivery at Southern Housing added: “It was great to welcome Hastings Borough Council’s housing taskforce to Holmhurst and this development shows what can be achieved through strong partnership working.

“We remain committed to investing in good quality new homes that helps to meet increasing housing need. We look forward to giving more people the keys to their new home at Holmhurst in the future.”